United Breast Cancer Foundation Turns Old Cars into Hope

UBCF Drives Support for Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors by Accepting Tax-Deductible* Vehicle Donations

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is turning unwanted cars, trucks, and motorcycles into vehicles for change. Ditch the stress of selling your old set of wheels and donate it to UBCF instead. You'll clear out some garage space, receive a max tax deduction (consult your tax advisor) and fuel the fight against breast cancer!

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women in the United States. It accounts for about 30% of all new female cancers each year. Right now, there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, including women in treatment and those who have completed treatment. Support for these individuals is needed now, and a car donation to UBCF is a hassle-free way to make a difference in the lives of breast cancer patients and survivors.

Regardless of condition, donating a car, truck, RV or boat to UBCF is a breeze because UBCF takes care of everything! From the free pick-up to the sale, the process is smooth and convenient. Proceeds support UBCF mission and programs offering financial support, helpful donated items, as well as encouragement and HOPE to those affected by breast cancer. Every donation, big or small, makes a real impact. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, your donation may be tax deductible – *consult your tax advisor.

Vehicle donations can help change lives. Take Samantha, a UBCF support recipient who said, "This could not have come at a better time! You guys have completely changed everything with your generous gift! Words cannot express how truly grateful I am. UBCF has helped me and my family in so many generous ways through my breast cancer battle. They have eased the stress and made an unbearable situation, tolerable. The kindness that your organization has shown me makes me strive to be a better person and gives me the will to keep fighting. Thank you so much, the world needs more people like the UBCF!"

UBCF offers a range of services to support individuals and families during their breast cancer journey. Programs include individual grants, financial assistance for breast reconstructive surgery, free or low-cost breast screenings nationwide, college scholarships, and more. UBCF goes above and beyond by supporting patients and survivors through their Network of Giving program, gifting helpful and uplifting items such as personal care products, shoes, clothing, housewares, children's items and even therapeutic mattresses.

"Thank you UBCF for being so kind, professional, and extremely generous and for helping people like me who received breast cancer news and giving us hope to keep going and keep fighting," shared another UBCF aid recipient, Martha.

By donating an unwanted vehicle, you're not just clearing clutter, you're giving hope. Help UBCF continue its vital work and empower countless individuals and families facing breast cancer – donate your vehicle today.

Ready to trade in your old wheels for a chance to make a real difference? Visit https://www.ubcf.org/vehicle-donation-program/ or call toll-free at 844-462-4483

Together, let's shift gears and drive out breast cancer!

About UBCF

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, and wellness. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934.

Beth Reichart, UBCF, 8778224287, [email protected], UBCF.org

