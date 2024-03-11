United Breast Cancer Foundation Uplifts Those Facing Breast Cancer at Huntington Station Spring Pink Bag Event

Embrace the spirit of renewal and rejuvenation by joining UBCF for the Spring Pink Bag Event. UBCF provides a unique opportunity for those affected by breast cancer to receive a bagful of goodies and a day filled with comfort, support, and empowerment. Post this

Research indicates that receiving unexpected gifts can have a significant uplifting impact, triggering the release of feel-good hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin. These hormones can foster feelings of happiness, gratitude, and self-worth which can be especially beneficial for individuals facing challenges such as breast cancer.

This year in the United States, there will be approximately 310,720 new diagnoses of invasive breast cancer in women. Long Island, specifically Nassau and Suffolk counties, has garnered attention for potentially higher incidence of breast cancer rates than the national average. In the state of New York alone, an estimated 19,160 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in 2024. UBCF is committed to supporting individuals facing this challenge, and the Spring Pink Bag Event aims to alleviate some burdens and bring joy and comfort to individuals facing breast cancer.

Embrace the spirit of renewal and rejuvenation by joining UBCF for this year's Spring Pink Bag Event from Saturday, March 23rd to Wednesday, March 27th, 2024. UBCF provides a unique opportunity for those affected by breast cancer to receive a bagful of goodies and a day filled with comfort, support, and empowerment. While residents anywhere in the US can apply, please note that due to availability and limitations, the event is by appointment only for approved applicants who can pick up items in person. Items cannot be shipped or stored.

Don't Delay! This event is happening soon! Learn more about UBCF's Spring Pink Bag Event and submit your eligibility form today at https://www.ubcf.org/march-2024-ny-pbe/

About UBCF

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to funding breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. http://www.ubcf.org

Media Contact

Beth Reichart, United Breast Cancer Foundation, 8778224287, [email protected], UBCF.org

