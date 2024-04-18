United Breast Cancer Foundation's Mattress & Pink Bag Event Brings Breast Cancer Warriors to Warwick, Rhode Island April 27th

Many people fighting breast cancer struggle with getting restful sleep due to physical discomforts. The "Gifts of Comfort and Hope" Event seeks to alleviate such hardships by providing patients and survivors with queen-sized mattresses to enhance sleep quality and overall well-being. Post this

UBCF needs volunteers to help make this event unforgettable and is seeking passionate individuals to play a vital role in this impactful event. Here are the opportunities available:

Personal Shopper: Assist attendees in selecting their gifts, creating a personalized and caring shopping experience.

Traffic Control: Ensure the event runs smoothly by guiding attendees and managing the event flow.

Welcoming Committee: Offer a warm welcome, provide essential information, and answer any questions, ensuring attendees feel supported from the moment they arrive.

The "Gifts of Comfort and Hope" Mattress and Pink Bag Event is for people impacted by breast cancer, and joining UBCF as a supporting community member is a truly rewarding experience. You will be a part of something incredibly meaningful – offering comfort, hope, and empowering those affected by breast cancer. An article on CancerConnect emphasizes that being diagnosed with cancer can stir up a host of emotions — fear, anger, confusion, and sadness. It's an emotional roller coaster and hard to ride alone. By offering emotional support, encouragement and inspiration, the community becomes a pillar of strength for a challenging journey.

This event embodies that community spirit, providing an opportunity for human connection and support that can boost mental well-being during treatment and recovery. Sharon V., a breast cancer survivor who attended a previous UBCF Mattress & Pink Bag Event shared, "It was truly a memorable day filled with warmth, support, and inspiration. The opportunity to meet and connect with other breast cancer survivors was truly invaluable. The chance to share our experiences, hopes, and dreams with others who have walked a similar path brought us immense comfort and strength. I made new friends today!"

"Chemotherapy has left me with so much bone and joint pain. Surgery, drains, lymphedema and cording have made sleeping very difficult and uncomfortable. Having a new mattress may not be a big deal for other people, but for me? It means the whole world! Just to think that I am finally going to be able to have a comfortable mattress and that I will get a good night sleep is going to change a lot," exclaimed Emma S., another attendee who benefitted from a previous UBCF Mattress & Pink Bag Event.

But the comfort doesn't stop there. Attendees will enjoy Pink Bags filled with delightful goodies, offering a moment of self-care and a reminder that they deserve to be pampered. Kathleen V., Pink Bag recipient from UBCF's most recent event described her Princess Day, "I attended this event and had not smiled so much in a long time. The ladies were such a joy to work with, made me feel special. I received so many lovely things; skin care, hair care products, clothing, sneakers, household items, etc. So many items and surprise gifts!"

Spread the word and show your support! Share this with friends, family and neighbors and encourage others to join us on Saturday, April 27th for the "Gifts of Comfort and Hope" Mattress and Pink Bag Event. This will be a day of relief, renewal, strength, and inspiration.

Event Details & Registration:

The UBCF Mattress and Pink Bag Event is open to all breast cancer patients and survivors. Attendees must be present to receive items, which cannot be stored or shipped. We are still accepting applications for the Pink Bag Shopping portion of the event. To learn more about the event and to fill out the Eligibility Questionnaire for the Pink Bag Shopping experience visit http://www.ubcf.org/mattress-eligibility-spring-2024/

Volunteer Opportunities: http://www.ubcf.org/volunteer/

About UBCF

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934.

About the Gloria Gemma Foundation:

The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing free services to individuals and families touched by breast cancer in local Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and eastern Connecticut communities. The foundation offers a range of support services, including education, access to wellness resources, and support programs to all those touched by cancer. https://www.gloriagemma.org

