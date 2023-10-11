United Breast Cancer Foundation's Mattress and Pink Bag Event Gifts Tempur-Pedic® Mattresses and other helpful items to Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors

Receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer can be a terrifying, expensive, and traumatic experience. Many people experience severe exhaustion. Restorative sleep is critical to health, which is why UBCF's Mattress and Pink Bag Events have such a tremendous impact on so many people. Tweet this

Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF's President and Executive Director had this to share, "This is UBCF's twelfth year of doing these events. Each year we grow and develop deeper relationships with a number of different Breast Cancer organizations, support groups, and volunteers, all to support women, men, and families managing breast cancer." Stephanie continued, " Partnership amongst nonprofit breast cancer groups works, it really works. And Team UBCF's work with Twisted Pink is a top notch example of collaboration verse competition."

While in the midst of recovery, sleep may not come easily. An old, uncomfortable or low-quality mattress can cause unwanted pressure points, body aches, joint and back pain. Sheryl, an event attendee shared, "Thank you so much! What you have done for myself, my family and my pink sisters is just about the most amazing thing. UBCF [has] helped so much - especially the beds, First good sleep in years! Forever grateful"

The day was beautiful and balmy, and by 8:45 am, cars were lined up with event attendees ready to receive the wonderful gift of a good night's rest and Pink Bags full of goodies. Tia shared, "The United breast cancer foundation is a wonderful foundation. The staff really care about you. It is so nice to meet my pink sisters… I want to thank everyone for the Tempur Pedic mattress and the pink bag event!" And Tiffany wanted to share, "Thank you for the mattress and all the goodies! It is such a blessing during this difficult time in my family's life. All the best."

Twisted Pink's Community Outreach Coordinator, Stephanie Jones, shared "It was truly amazing to witness the overwhelming appreciation from the recipients and shoppers at the UBCF Mattress and Pink Bag Event®. We could literally see relief on their faces on this day of support from the United Breast Cancer Foundation. It's always heartwarming to be a part of these events and this one specifically has made a significant impact on the breast cancer community in and around Louisville, KY. We are deeply grateful for UBCF's dedication to providing such essential assistance to these families."

UBCF welcomed hundreds of patients and survivors throughout the day as they enjoyed complimentary "shopping". Each event attendee had a personal shopper as they selected items supportive to their own personal experiences. Some of the items offered included linens, clothing, shoes, jewelry, makeup, hair care, handbags, socks, scarves, seasonal items and children's items.

UBCF understands the lasting effects cancer has on an individual and their family. Kathy shared, "My family and I literally would not have survived without UBCF. They have stood with me throughout my entire cancer journey and are still standing strong with me. Thank you, UBCF, for EVERYTHING!"

Sharon was a young mother when she was first diagnosed. "This is truly a blessing for us all. Looking at the crowds it puts me in awe at how many of us are fighting the fight. I was 34 with 3 young children when I began this fight. Now I am 48. Thank you for all you do... We appreciate you."

About the United Breast Cancer Foundation:

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to funding breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. http://www.ubcf.org

About Twisted Pink:

Since 2014, Twisted Pink's efforts have been to provide advocacy and educational programs about metastatic breast cancer. We have been at the forefront of over 3 million dollars supporting metastatic breast cancer research. It is our mission to provide hope and connectivity to individuals living with metastatic breast cancer and to fund bold breakthroughs in research and awareness of the disease. http://www.twistedpink.org.

About Good360

Good360's mission is to transform lives by providing hope, dignity, and a sense of renewed possibility to individuals, families, and communities impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances who, without us, would struggle to find that hope. As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at http://www.good360.org.

Media Contact

Beth Reichart, UBCF, 8778224287, [email protected], UBCF.org

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE UBCF