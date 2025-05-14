United Church of God Council of Elders confirms John Elliott as President

"We look forward to Mr. Elliott now leading the day-to-day operations of the United Church of God toward greater growth and service," said Tim Pebworth, chairman. Post this

Emphasizing respect and collaboration, Mr. Elliott noted that he will bring a leadership focus of "helping team members feel valued for their ideas and input" both at the home office in Cincinnati and in Church offices and operations worldwide. Reflecting the statement by the apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 13:2, Mr. Elliott stated: "On my own I am nothing. I look forward to relying on God, Jesus Christ as the living Head of the Church, the Council of Elders, and operational leadership and staff to encourage collaboration and effective decision-making towards fulfilling the Church's Matthew 28 directive as declared by Christ."

Ordained in 1976, Mr. Elliott brings multiple decades of ministerial and administrative experience to the position of president. He and his wife, Merrie, have served multiple church offices and congregations in both the United States and international areas. His recent international experience includes serving as senior pastor for the African countries of Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. Since 2018 he has also provided counsel as a ministerial advisor for senior pastors serving members in Hong Kong, Myanmar, and the Philippines, which post took place concurrently with his service as pastor of UCG congregations in western Canada and northwest Washington.

The Elliotts also previously pastored or served U.S. congregations in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Ohio, Washington and South Dakota. During his time as a pastor, Mr. Elliott was active in leadership positions for various Feast of Tabernacles sites and also for youth camps of the Church in Canada and East Africa.

"In addition to his ministerial and related administrative work, Mr. Elliott's experience includes a broad spectrum of communication, marketing and community service," Mr. Pebworth said. "During his time in Pasadena, California, Mr. Elliott worked in the Ambassador television and radio production departments, where the World Tomorrow television programs were recorded, produced and distributed in the preaching of the gospel." He has presided over a small advertising agency in Cincinnati and also regularly provided editorial and online content for the Church and looks forward to continuing that role.

Mr. Elliott's appointment as president also opened a position on the 12-person Council of Elders, where he served for five terms, including a term as deputy chairman. Peter Eddington, a long-time minister serving as operation manager for the Church's Media and Communications Services department, will fill that Council position as balloted during the recent annual meeting of the General Conference of Elders. Given his broad and established experience, Mr. Eddington was asked by Mr. Elliott to take a new senior position as personal assistant to the president, which Mr. Eddington accepted.

"We on the Council of Elders anticipate good success from this collaborative leadership focus," said Mr. Pebworth. "This move enables the Church to retain Mr. Eddington's deep operational experience in media and the preaching of the gospel, while simultaneously welcoming him to a new role in policy development and administration as a Council member."

Mr. Elliott said he believes in leading by example and he has been active in a number of community and professional organizations during his career. These include Rotary International, the Greater Cincinnati and Butler Chambers of Commerce, and the American Marketing Association, as well as a term as chairman and international advisor of the LifeNets International East Africa chapter from 2004-2016. An electronics and aviation enthusiast, Mr. Elliott is a licensed Private Pilot and has served as a volunteer in the U.S. Air Force Civil Air Patrol as an aviation safety officer.

The new president also holds a high interest in archaeology and anthropology. In addition to his Ambassador College degree, he holds a master's degree in archaeology from the University of South Dakota and studied biblical archaeology at the University of Cincinnati. He and his wife, Merrie (who also attended Ambassador College), have three adult daughters who are married and support their husbands in the ministry.

The Elliotts presently reside in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They plan to relocate shortly to the Milford area near the Cincinnati home office of the United Church of God.

About the United Church of God, an International Association.-- Basing its beliefs on the biblical practices of the original 1st Century Church, the United Church of God maintains congregations in more than 50 countries around the world. Following the recorded example of Jesus Christ and the first apostles, the Church observes a seventh day Sabbath and the annual Holy Day seasons as outlined in the Old and New Testaments. The main offices of the Church are located in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Church produces the Beyond Today television program (airing globally on a variety of outlets), publishes the Beyond Today magazine, and provides a variety of multimedia material outlining its beliefs and teachings. For more information about the Church and its activities, please visit ucg.org.

