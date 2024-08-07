United Community Partners with Finzly to Expand FX Digital Banking Services

Southeast-based Digital Bank to Enhance International Banking Services through new FX platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, Inc. ("Finzly"), a leader in innovative payment and financial solutions, today announced a partnership with United Community, a leading digital bank in the Southeast, to expand its foreign exchange (FX) business through the introduction of a modernized FX platform. This strategic collaboration aims to address the growing needs of its diverse customer base, which includes both commercial and retail clients.

By integrating Finzly's FX platform, United Community will provide its clients with the tools they need, all in one place, eliminating disparate experiences and reducing friction in international transactions. United aims to expand its international banking capabilities, offer 24/7 availability of services, grow and expand payment options for commercial clients, and build upon existing services as business needs evolve. This upgrade enabled by Finzly is expected to significantly enhance the bank's ability to cater to the growing demands of its commercial clients, providing them with a broader range of payment options now and into the future.

"Our collaboration with Finzly is a significant step forward in our mission to provide best-in-class banking solutions to our clients," said David Barrows, SVP and Director of Digital Banking at United Community. "The new FX platform will not only expand our international banking capabilities but also enhance the overall customer experience by offering seamless and efficient services. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings for our clients and our bank."

The decision to modernize the FX platform to offer a more efficient and streamlined international banking experience stemmed from a clear understanding of customer pain points. United Community selected Finzly for its digital-first approach and comprehensive service offering. The emphasis on delivering a "best in class" customer experience was a critical factor in selecting Finzly. Meeting with the Finzly team and talking to current customers who have experienced the platform firsthand reinforced the decision. United's commitment to excellence, as evidenced by their JD Power awards, aligns perfectly with Finzly's mission to provide exceptional service.

"We are thrilled to partner with United Community to transform their FX platform and enhance their international banking services," said Booshan Rengachari, Founder and CEO of Finzly. "Our goal at Finzly is to provide innovative and scalable solutions that enable banks to meet the evolving needs of their customers. United's commitment to innovation and customer service makes them an ideal partner, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."

United Community is a digital bank based in the Southeast, dedicated to serving a wide range of customers, from retail to corporate. Known for its commitment to innovation and customer service, the bank continually seeks to expand its product offerings and enhance the banking experience for its clients. Finzly is a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions, offering a range of services designed to meet the needs of modern banks. With a focus on digital-first solutions and customer satisfaction, Finzly is committed to helping banks transform their operations and deliver superior service to their clients.

About Finzly

Finzly empowers banks, fintechs, and businesses to seamlessly offer and access financial services in an open, connected, embedded, and real-time ecosystem. At the core of this infrastructure is Finzly BankOS, a modern, cloud-based, API-enabled operating system that serves as a parallel payment processing platform to a bank's core. Finzly offers a wide range of turnkey banking solutions, including a multi-rail payment for traditional payments on ACH and wires, instant payments on FedNow and RTP, foreign exchange, trade finance, compliance, and commercial banking digital experiences. Learn more about Finzly's game-changing solutions by visiting http://www.finzly.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of June 30, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.1 billion in assets, 203 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power's award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

