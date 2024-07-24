United Country Premier Properties Opens Flagship Office in Duluth, Georgia

After just a couple of presentations of the power of the United Country marketing program, we now have over 60 agents who have joined United Country Premier Properties. Post this

"We are delighted to partner with Virtual Properties Realty to bring a suite of services specifically designed to address the unique needs of property owners and buyers of properties outside of the major metropolitan areas that have been developed over nearly a hundred years to any agent located anywhere in the state of Georgia," said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Country Real Estate. "The incredible care and high-touch service that Steve, Jamie, Amy and the rest of the VPR team bring to their agents is unmatched. It comes as no surprise that they have grown to over 5,000 agents across Georgia and North Florida."

United Country Real Estate has a storied history, excelling in the sale of vacation and resort homes, waterfront properties, coastal homes, farms, ranches, development land, recreational properties and many other unique specialty properties. The company's innovative approach to marketing to a larger audience and deep understanding of the market have made United Country a leader in the lifestyle real estate marketplace since 1925.

"The launch of United Country Premier Properties has been very, very well received. After just a couple of presentations of the power of the United Country marketing program, we now have over 60 agents who have joined United Country Premier Properties," said Steve Wagner, CEO of Virtual Properties Realty. "This new division of VPR will add yet another option for agents to join our firm and grow their real estate business to new heights."

Virtual Properties Realty has rapidly expanded to include over 5,000 agents, thanks to its dedication to its agents and providing cutting-edge marketing tools. VPR's commitment to agent success through Learning Academy, Marketing Hub, Bullseye CRM, Lead Boost, Financial Wellness Plans, etc. translates into superior support for agents and their clients.

United Country Premier Properties and its team of 60 agents are located at 2750 Premiere Parkway, Suite 200, Duluth, GA. Agents who join United Country Premier Properties also have access to 13 additional offices across Georgia.

United Country

United Country Real Estate is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals specializing in lifestyle and rural real estate. The company has been an innovator in real estate marketing since 1925, with a unique and comprehensive advertising program. This exclusive program includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty lifestyle property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, the largest internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of more than 1 million opt-in buyers and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly.

Virtual Properties Realty

Virtual Properties Realty was founded in 1999 with a mission of providing excellence in agent education and growth. Through the leadership of Broker Owners/Co-Founders, Steve Wagner and Karen Burks, VPR has grown to become the largest, privately held brokerage in Great Atlanta and the State of Georgia with 5,000 agents and 14 offices in Atlanta, Duluth, Grayson, Norcross, Buford, Gainesville, Demorest, Cumming, Peachtree City, Woodstock, Smyrna, Alpharetta, Watkinsville and Winder.

Media Contact

Amy Wolfe, United Country Premier Properties, 844-454-5646, [email protected], www.UCGeorgia.com

