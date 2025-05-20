United Effects Ventures Debuts as Philadelphia-Focused B2B Startup Studio & Incubator

By derisking this earliest stage of development, we help founders build companies that grow fast, solve real problems, and are designed to last. - Bo Motlagh, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, UEV Post this

UEV Fast Start Platform: A technology-enabled roadmap for successful and efficient startup development.

UEV Enrichment Program: UEV provides attentive guidance from a deep bench of experienced founders, technology partners, and a collaborative community of seasoned mentors.

"We've experienced the challenges most early-stage founders encounter. Properly sequencing investments of time and resources are most of the early battles," shares Shultz, Co-Founder of UEV. "UEV is created to be what we wish we had back then. A path for a sound start, and consistent know-how close at hand from people who've done it before."

"You're too early for us," is the refrain many startup founders report hearing when looking for venture funding, particularly in the Philadelphia region. Without an operational MVP, paying customers, and an established team, traditional venture firms aren't interested. Meanwhile, friends and family rounds or the inside track to angel investors are not available to many brilliant founders who never get the shot they deserve. Even startup accelerators or time-consuming public funding programs can fall short on practical capital and actionable support. UEV was created to break that cycle.

UEV Origination Venture Fund I, will ensure capital is available as UEV portfolio companies develop and is open to qualified investors seeking the growth potential inherent in young companies with disruptive technologies. The fund also serves as a way for investors, particularly those who have grown their own businesses, to support entrepreneurship and fuel innovation in Philadelphia and around the Northeast. Early-stage investors can participate alongside the studio to support high-potential teams earlier than traditional VC stages allow all while gaining a front-row seat to founder development and market traction.

"UEV isn't just writing checks, we're embedding ourselves in the success of each startup," said Motlagh, UEV Co-Founder. "By derisking this earliest stage of development, we help founders build companies that grow fast, solve real problems, and are designed to last."

Initial UEV portfolio companies include:

Plan Forward: Gives K-12 school leaders timely insights on collected feedback to monitor progress toward student, school, and division goals, while reducing staff workload.

Enigma Networks: An AI/ML cybersecurity company that delivers powerful, yet easy-to-use cybersecurity at a fraction of the cost of current solutions.

InSplice AI: Securely aggregates data from anywhere in real-time, automating labeling and metadata detection, and synthetically generating missing elements to train new AIs or for existing LLM reference. InSplice AI is a UEV Studio portfolio company ideated by Bo Motlagh .

. SellHouses AI: AI real estate marketing assistant that creates tailor-made marketing materials letting realtors focus on closing sales. SellHouses AI is a UEV Studio Portfolio Company.

UEV is also eager to support the greater Philadelphia technology ecosystem through community-building events and workshops. Effective June 1, UEV will be taking over the Welcome Wagon series from Philly Startup Leaders. The Welcome Wagon series was designed for those new to the Philly startup scene, or the city in general, and introduces newcomers to key ecosystems, events, business resources, and new friends across the region.

UEV is accepting applications from aspiring entrepreneurs across the Northeast who have industry expertise and a novel solution to a well-defined B2B problem. To learn more and apply, please visit: https://www.ue.ventures/. Qualified investors can learn more by emailing [email protected].

About United Effects Ventures

United Effects Ventures (UEV) is a Philadelphia-based startup studio and incubator dedicated to helping B2B technology companies start fast and go further. Through its Fast Start Platform, Enrichment Program, and the UEV Origination Venture Fund, UEV provides iterative origination-stage capital, hands-on mentorship, and technical resources to help promising founders transform vision into traction and scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ue.ventures/.

