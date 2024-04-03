United Homes Group Wins the 2024 Builder of the Year Award from Builder Magazine

"United Homes Group has had a remarkable year—becoming the first publicly traded home builder in roughly five years and quickly following up with several acquisitions. These accomplishments augment the company's impressive 20-year history of organic growth." —Jeff Meyers, CEO, Zonda Post this

"Turning my lifelong aspiration of becoming a publicly traded builder into reality has been an incredible journey. Winning Builder of the Year so soon after achieving this milestone exceeds all my expectations. The entire UHG team is deeply honored by this achievement and thrilled by the recognition it brings from our industry peers," said Michael Nieri, UHG chairman and CEO.

Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, UHG was born of a merger between Great Southern Homes and DiamondHead Holdings Corp. in September 2022. In March 2023, the company went public on the Nasdaq, pursuing a strategy of both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. In August, UHG expanded into Raleigh, North Carolina, with the acquisition of Herring Homes. Just two months later, it acquired Rosewood Communities, and, in early 2024, it acquired Creekside Custom Homes, both in South Carolina.

UHG operates over 60 communities across South Carolina , North Carolina , and Georgia ;

, , and ; The company has built over 14,000 homes and delivered roughly 1,400 in 2023; and

Trading on the Nasdaq under ticker UHG, the company has a market capitalization of approximately $350 million .

"This award underscores the strength of our UHG team. We've cultivated an environment where each team member appreciates and can be rewarded by accomplishing our near- and long-term goals. Whether it be the 'go-public' transaction, integrating our recent acquisitions, or focusing on organic growth objectives, their expertise, diligence, and unwavering commitment are unmistakable," said Jack Micenko, UHG president.

About United Homes Group, Inc.

UHG is a publicly traded residential builder headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina. The company operates and builds new-home communities located across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. UHG has been recognized as one of the top 50 builders by BUILDER magazine.

