United Nations 80th Anniversary Gala at the Embassy of France

Jim Sciutto, CNN's Chief National Security Correspondent and anchor of "The Brief with Jim Sciutto," will host the evening. Serving as the gala's emcee, Sciutto will guide the program with a deep global perspective shaped by more than two decades of reporting on international affairs.

"The 80th anniversary of the United Nations offers a moment to reflect on its legacy, renew our commitments, and galvanize support among governments, business leaders, civil society, and citizens alike," said Paula Boland, President of UNA-NCA. "The UN remains indispensable, not only in preserving what has been built, but in shaping stewardship and bold leadership for the future."

"We are thrilled to bring together our community for an evening of celebration and support, highlighting the power of local action to advance global ideals," added Aaron Poynton, Board Member and 80th Anniversary Gala Chair.

"With support from our local and global partners, this gala will fuel programs that educate, engage, and mobilize our region in support of the UN's mission and nurture global diplomacy," said Anne Simmons-Benton, Chair of the UNA-NCA Board.

The evening will welcome ambassadors, diplomats, members of the United Nations community, and leaders from business, government, and civil society. Guests will enjoy an elegant program featuring high-level networking, diplomacy-inspired presentations, live entertainment, and opportunities to support UNA-NCA's ongoing work to promote education, advocacy, and global engagement throughout the year.

Tickets: On sale now → https://www.unanca.org/get-involved/participate/events/una-nca-united-nations-80th-anniversary-gala

