United Nations' Family Planning 2030 Office Partners with RS21 to Develop FP2030 Data Hub and Global Data Dashboard

The effort will provide accessible, comprehensive data for informed decision-making.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Within the realm of reproductive health, FP2030 is leading an impactful initiative that emphasizes the critical role of family planning in achieving a number global development priorities. Known as FP2030, the global partnership advances person-centered, rights-based family planning for all people everywhere. To develop and redesign their data hub and create a global interactive data dashboard, FP2030 has partnered with RS21, a data science company and Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company three years in a row.

"At the core of the FP2030 partnership is the commitments made by governments, donors and other organizations investing in expanding access to family planning. Having current, reliable data is crucial as our partners determine where to invest their resources," said Jason Bremner, FP2030 Senior Director for Data and Measurement. "This new global data dashboard that we are developing with RS21 will increase data availability through improved access, visualization, and comparison of family planning, finance, and policy data aggregated as part of our FP2030 Measurement Framework."

The FP2030 data hub and global data dashboard will integrate, centralize and visualize region-specific data and provide important cross-national information about family planning services worldwide to support people's access to quality, voluntary family planning resources.

"We are honored to partner with FP2030 to deliver a dynamic, interactive dashboard that not only empowers individuals to make informed choices but also advances the profound belief that every woman and girl around the world deserves access to modern contraception, comprehensive reproductive health services, and family planning resources," said Charles Rath, President and CEO of RS21. "This is the type of initiative that RS21 was founded to support—using data for good and helping leaders drive programs that improve people's lives."

RS21 brings a deep knowledge of cross-national family planning and contraception data, design expertise and an extensive data analytics bench to FP2030. Katie Webster, PhD, is RS21's Director of Data Analytics and lead analyst for the dashboard. She explained, "Several of our staff are experts in comparative politics and healthcare, with deep familiarity in the leading datasets and initiatives in this space. We could not be more thrilled about this incredible opportunity to leverage our substantive and technical expertise to deliver global value and advance FP2030's mission of reproductive empowerment and rights-based family planning."

The team building the FP2030 data hub emphasizes the importance of diversity and inclusion, particularly in a collaborative team structure based on the collective strengths of multiple subject matter experts spanning regions and cultures. Through this effort, FP2030's global partnership of governments, civil society, multilateral organizations, donors, private sector partners and researchers will be able to contribute to a more integrated and collaborative approach in supporting the network's goals. The work will begin in 2023.

