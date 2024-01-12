United Oil of the Carolinas Selects PriceAdvantage Fuel Price Management Software to Centralize Fuel Pricing Processes, Increase Sales, and Reduce Man-Hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PriceAdvantage, a fuel price management software solution and division of Skyline Products, announced today that United Oil of the Carolinas has selected PriceAdvantage as their retail fuel pricing software to take advantage of key market changes and improve overall retail fuel performance.

PriceAdvantage's industry-exclusive and patented technology provides United Oil of the Carolinas an effective platform to process information from multiple back-office systems and competitor data streams. By centralizing all data streams, United Oil can quickly push strategic price changes and take advantage of key market changes. The robust systems integrations offered by PriceAdvantage provide countless opportunities for the United Oil of the Carolinas' team to apply their extensive knowledge of the local fuel pricing market and automate price changes to the point of sale systems, pumps, and signs. These centralized processes ensure timely, consistent and precise updates, allowing United Oil of the Carolinas to manage by exception and receive price change confirmation.

"PriceAdvantage is the most complete and flexible fuel price management and price execution solution available," said Chip Stadjuhar, President and CEO of Skyline Products. "In addition, our team has a proven history of rapid and professional implementations. Now, United Oil of the Carolinas can make strategic, up-to-the-minute pricing decisions with confidence, and make the most of market opportunities by quickly executing price changes to the street."

"The retail fuel environment is more dynamic than ever and we need a platform that can allow us to make multiple price changes in a single day if necessary. PriceAdvantage's robust connection with a variety of data streams enables us to truly centralize our pricing strategies across all of our locations and dramatically improve our ability to capitalize on market opportunities." said Lewis Efird, Owner and President of United Oil. "We are especially impressed by the PriceAdvantage support team and implementation process, and we couldn't be more pleased."

PriceAdvantage is fully integrated with United Oil of the Carolinas' back office, point of sale, and competitor data streams at eleven individual locations in less than a month. Additionally, United Oil will utilize a mobile app to support immediate market adjustments from anywhere at any time.

About PriceAdvantage

PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing StrategyTM. The easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel price management and execution software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made electronic price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at priceadvantage.com.

About Skyline Products

Skyline Products helps convenience stores and fuel retailers differentiate themselves and increase automotive traffic through electronic LED and scroll price signs that are Designed to be Bold, Engineered to Last. Since 1970, Skyline has invested heavily in research and development to create the industry's most legible and reliable price signs. Fully designed and manufactured in Colorado Springs, CO, their industry-exclusive technologies provide superior display feedback, unmatched brightness control, exceptional full-bodied digits, advanced energy efficiency, and military-grade durability. Additionally, Skyline provides customers with price-change confirmation and the most advanced sign diagnostics on the market. Learn more at skylineproducts.com.

About United Oil of the Carolinas

United Oil of the Carolinas is a value-added petroleum supplier specializing in wholesale petroleum distribution and based in Gastonia, NC. Since 1934, United Oil has grown to represent six national brands of gasoline serving hundreds of retail and commercial customers throughout North and South Carolina. Still a family owned and operated business celebrating over 80 years in business, United Oil continues to look for opportunities to expand its reach and serve its customers with the honesty and integrity that would make its founder proud. Learn more at unitedoilonline.com.

