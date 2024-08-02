United Patriot Coin Launches Upgraded "Gold & Silver Patriot Pack" With Snap-Apart Silver Rounds

The snap-apart silver rounds now included in United Patriot Coin's Patriot Pack are perfect for people looking to protect and grow their purchasing power while maintaining readiness for an unforeseen event that could have them using their gold and silver as actual currency. Post this

The original Gold & Silver Patriot Pack has been a favorite among those looking to add small-denomination gold and silver pieces to their precious metal holdings. Each pack includes eight small-sized precious metal rounds and bars, making it an affordable entry point for new investors and a practical addition for seasoned buyers looking to add an easy-to-liquidate component to their stack.

The upgraded Gold & Silver Patriot Pack includes two one-ounce silver rounds that can be snapped apart into four separate sections, weighing .25 Troy ounces each. This new feature is comparable to having a $20 bill that can be divided as-needed into four $5 bills, providing flexibility for trade, barter, or incremental investment—all while maintaining the high standards of pure investment-quality silver.

"As economic uncertainties, election season volatility, and the ever-present chance of some sort of Black Swan event continue to drive demand for precious metals, the Gold & Silver Patriot Pack has evolved to meet the needs of our customers," said Trey Boe, President of United Patriot Coin. "The new snap-apart silver rounds are perfect for people looking to protect and grow their purchasing power while maintaining readiness for an unforeseen event that could have them using their gold and silver as actual currency."

Each Gold & Silver Patriot Pack includes 7 pieces of silver and 1 piece of gold, with a total of 2.22 Troy ounces of silver and .0321 Troy ounces (1 gram) of gold, including:

(2) 1oz Snap-Apart Silver Rounds: Each round can be divided into four sections, made from pure .999 fine silver.

(5) 1 gram Silver Bars: Made from pure .999 fine silver, the same quality as a standard American Silver Eagle coin from the U.S. Mint.

(1) 1 gram Gold Bar: Made from pure investment-quality 24 karat gold.

Key Benefits of the New Gold & Silver Patriot Pack:

Affordability: An accessible price point, ideal for both new and experienced stackers.

Versatility: Each pack includes 8 pieces of small-denomination silver and gold, perfect for trade and barter.

Innovation: Snap-apart silver rounds that can be divided into four sections, offering flexibility similar to fractional currency.

Security: Investment-quality precious metals to protect purchasing power and provide peace of mind.

Reliability: Backed by United Patriot Coin's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Patriots view gold and silver as a means to preserve wealth and heritage, contributing to the long-term prosperity of the nation. The Gold & Silver Patriot Pack is the perfect way to start—or add to—a portfolio of small-denomination gold and silver coins and bars for barter and trade, investment, and long-term store of value.

The enhanced Gold & Silver Patriot Pack is available exclusively through United Patriot Coin. Interested customers can visit UnitedPatriotCoin.com or call (844) 202-7834 to place an order and learn more about the new features.

Why Small-Sized Gold and Silver Pieces Are Essential

In an increasingly uncertain world, the value of small-sized gold and silver pieces cannot be overstated. These tangible assets offer several advantages over traditional fiat currency, especially in times of economic instability or crisis. Here are a few scenarios where owning small-denomination precious metals could prove invaluable:

1. Economic Collapse:

In the event of a severe economic downturn or collapse, the value of fiat currency could plummet, rendering it nearly worthless (just look at what happened in Zimbabwe or Argentina). Small-sized gold and silver pieces can provide a stable and reliable means of transaction when paper money fails. History has shown that precious metals maintain their value, even when national currencies do not.

2. Hyperinflation:

Hyperinflation can erode the purchasing power of fiat currency at an alarming rate. In such scenarios, small-denomination gold and silver pieces offer a hedge against inflation. They can be used to purchase essential goods and services when the local currency's value becomes too volatile or diminishes significantly.

3. Barter and Trade:

In times of crisis, traditional financial systems and banking infrastructure may become unreliable or inaccessible. Small gold and silver pieces can facilitate barter and trade, providing a universally recognized form of value. They are compact, easily divisible, and widely accepted, making them ideal for everyday transactions.

4. Political Unrest:

Political instability can lead to sudden changes in currency value, restrictions on banking, or even confiscation of assets. Having a stash of small-sized gold and silver ensures that you have a portable and secure form of wealth that can be used or transported across borders if necessary.

5. Natural Disasters:

In the aftermath of natural disasters, local economies can be disrupted, and access to cash may be limited. Gold and silver pieces can be used to trade for essential supplies like food, water, and medicine, providing a critical lifeline in emergency situations.

6. Preservation of Wealth:

Beyond the immediate practical uses, small-denomination gold and silver pieces are an excellent way to preserve and protect wealth over the long term. They act as a store of value that can be passed down through generations, safeguarding economic stability for your family.

7. Diversification:

Holding small-sized gold and silver is a prudent way to diversify your investment portfolio. It reduces reliance on traditional financial instruments and offers a safeguard against market fluctuations and economic downturns.

While these scenarios may seem speculative or even controversial, the resilience and enduring value of gold and silver throughout history make them a smart choice for anyone looking to secure their financial future in uncertain times. The Gold & Silver Patriot Pack offers an accessible and strategic way to start building this essential safety net.

