United Real Estate and River City Blues Realty Announce Merger, Forming RVA Blue Realty

RICHMOND, Va., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Real Estate Richmond and River City Blues Realty are thrilled to announce their official merger, forming RVA Blue Realty. This strategic alliance brings together two well-established real estate firms, combining their expertise to better serve clients across Central Virginia.

As part of this transition, Smitty Smith will take on the role of Lead Broker for the newly formed RVA Blue Realty. With his extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge, Smith will ensure a seamless integration of both firms while upholding the highest standards of service and professionalism.

Additionally, Smith has been appointed Managing Broker at United Real Estate Richmond. With over 30 years in the real estate sector, Smith has devoted his career to guiding clients through the homeownership journey, particularly for first-time buyers. A recognized expert in financial literacy, credit education, and grant assistance, Smith firmly believes that "credit is king, budgeting is not a dirty word, and securing financial assistance can make homeownership a reality." His leadership at United Real Estate Richmond will further bolster the company's capacity to support agents and serve the community.

June Smith, an experienced associate broker, will also join United Real Estate, bringing her expertise in advocacy and homebuyer assistance. Specializing in securing down payment assistance and grants, June is committed to helping clients access the financial resources they need to achieve homeownership. Renowned for her ability to simplify complex transactions and negotiate favorable terms, she has built a strong reputation among clients and industry peers alike.

"This merger presents an exciting opportunity to enhance our services and expand our footprint in the Richmond market. United Real Estate's national network offers vast resources and innovative property marketing and client services. We are positioning our agents for success and excellent transaction experiences," said Smitty Smith.

Jeffrey S Finn, the principal broker of United Real Estate Richmond, remarked, "With Smitty joining the leadership team and June contributing her expertise to our faculty, we are forming a powerhouse of knowledge, innovation, and support for both agents and clients."

United Real Estate Richmond remains dedicated to delivering premier real estate services. It leverages its expanded network and resources to support buyers, sellers, and agents in navigating the market.

