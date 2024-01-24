United Real Estate Announces Appointment of Doug Adams to Vice President, Franchise Development

"Challenging markets bring incredible opportunities for well-run organizations and high-quality people." - President Rick Haase Post this

Adams has been involved in the creation of brokerage support services, including annual business planning workshops, recruiting contests and mastermind panels. During his tenure, United experienced elevated brokerage productivity and net agent count throughout its network, spanning 32 states and over 150 offices supporting 19,000 agents. Doug will now focus his talents on driving company growth through franchise network expansion, mergers and acquisitions.

"Challenging markets bring incredible opportunities for well-run organizations and high-quality people. Our growth-related successes are especially impressive considering we have achieved much of our expansion during one of the most tumultuous markets ever seen in the real estate business," stated United Real Estate President Rick Haase. "I look forward to what the future holds with the additions of Doug's experience and talent to our network development team."

The addition of Adams to the development team underscores United's commitment to growing its national identity, size and geographic footprint. Scale is a competitive strength, allowing United to continuously invest in agent services and enhance the company's value proposition.

United has been ranked one of the fastest-growing in the brokerage industry, expanding to sixth largest in 2023 from 139th largest in 2019. The company believes its notable success has been supported by the quality of people behind the mission as well as new talent joining the organization.

