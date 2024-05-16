United Real Estate Announces Promotion of Leigh Ann Bogran to Vice President of Operations

Bogran will apply her considerable talent and expertise to drive key initiatives and enhance the value of United's offerings to affiliates and consumers.

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United® Real Estate is pleased to announce the promotion of Leigh Ann Bogran to the position of Vice President of Operations. Bogran has been a tremendous asset to United since joining its operations team two years ago as Director, Strategic Project Management. In her previous role, she spearheaded operational and enterprise-level programs and services for United's agents and brokerages.

Bogran has 15 years of experience in project management and marketing, including seven years in real estate project management and mergers and acquisitions. She has earned her Project Management Professional (PMP) certification and will apply her talent to drive key initiatives and enhance the value of United's offerings to affiliates and consumers. As Vice President of Operations, she will drive the execution of ongoing initiatives relating to the creation and delivery of brokerage and agent services.

President Rick Haase highlights Bogran's merit, "Her outstanding project management skills, dedication to desired outcomes, and her skill in developing efficient workflows have consistently led to strong results. In addition, Leigh Ann continues to demonstrate our values of caring and improving individual results for team members. Her promotion is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and contributions to her co-workers and United Real Estate as a whole. We look forward to seeing her continued success."

"Working with a talented team of leaders who inspire me, both at a local and national level, has been a remarkable experience. As our industry drives toward positive changes, United Real Estate and our leadership team continue to keep our agents' and brokers' success a top priority. I am looking forward to continuing to use my talents to operationalize our value proposition and drive positive outcomes for our clients, brokers and agents," stated Bogran.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in thirty-two states with 156 offices and more than 20,400 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to an 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

