United Real Estate Brings National Conference to Orlando

Gathering to take place September 10 – 12 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next week, United® Real Estate (United) and its national network of residential real estate companies, executive leaders, franchise owners, brokers and agents representing 33 states and 148 offices will convene at its annual Elevate conference in Orlando.

The sold-out event includes three days of networking and top-tier educational content from some of the brightest minds in real estate. Critical training for today's challenging market and beyond will be delivered during keynote sessions, breakout sessions and expert panel discussions.

Headliners include:

AI technology expert Craig Grant

Mount Everest explorer and best-selling author Alison Levine

Real estate trainer, coach and best-selling author Leigh Brown

Conference-goers will be among the first to learn about new agent and brokerage services announced at the conference.

But it's not all work and no play! Networking events will feature the new signature cocktail, "The Elevate." Attendees will have red-carpet photo opportunities with Disney characters, vendor Expo Hall, photo booth and prize drawings and sales achievement awards and recognition. A gala celebration wraps up the conference with dinner, dancing and live entertainment.

United has also planned a charity auction benefitting Autism Speaks. Managing Broker of United Real Estate | Dallas salvaged and rehabilitated a '64 AMC station wagon that he is driving 1,000 miles to Orlando to be auctioned. (Watch his progress here).

United Real Estate President Rick Haase summarizes this year's conference experience, "Education, inspiration and all-new agent and broker benefits being rolled out means this year's business conference is shaping up to be our best event ever."

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 33 states with 148 offices and more than 19,000 agents. The company produced over 77,900 transactions and $27.9 billion in sales volume in 2022.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $34.4 billion in 2022. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

