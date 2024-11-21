United Real Estate Continues East Coast Expansion with North Carolina Brokerage

New brokerage affiliation is part of United's national strategic growth plan

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Real Estate announced today it has launched a new North Carolina franchise partnership. The union is a key strategic move on United's roadmap for continued regional and national growth. United Real Estate | Tri-County, based in Wilson, connects United's east coast service footprint from Upstate New York to South Florida and complements United's existing North Carolina operations.

As part of this new partnership, United | Tri-County affiliates will access powerful property marketing and branding platforms, Marketing Hub and LeadBoost, an agent training and professional development portal, Learning Academy, and United's suite of innovative services that create outstanding transactions for agents and clients.

Co-owners Thomas Whitley and Dylan Stroud are charting an exciting path forward to become a regional firm and expand market share. Stroud and Whitley are leveraging a new-to-market 100% agent compensation model in this initiative. United's model is considered an "industry disruptor," only charging agents one flat fee for every transaction instead of requiring them to pay a greater percentage of their earnings, known as a broker commission split. This innovative approach provides agents more funds to invest in marketing clients' properties and allows pricing optionality to enable them to do what is best for their clients and to win more business.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase commented on the union, "This is another example of our mission to facilitate our agents and brokers in their quest for success. Thomas and Dylan are driving our growth in the region; they are fine people and are on the right mission to serve agents and clients alike."

Whitley describes how United | Tri-County will offer unique and better experiences for agents and clients. "We have the perfect mix of hands-on support and local expertise combined with all the tools and programs of our national partner, United Real Estate, currently the fastest-growing real estate company in America. Agents can choose when, where and how they want to work based on their clients' needs, whether at the office or virtually. Our new partnership has created momentum and excitement in our office and community."

Stroud explains the company's growth strategy. "We were formally operating as a satellite office for a larger MSA in North Carolina. We now have the resources to expand from a small local office to one that is growing a regional presence with future additional locations. Thomas and I can invest 100% of our time developing our agents and making this the best company to work with. We bring new energy and ideas to the table and are intent on capturing market share."

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

