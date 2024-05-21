United Real Estate Expands Alabama Operations in Third Merger

United's Leading Edge Real Estate Group and Matlock Realty Group have merged operations, creating a powerhouse brokerage in Greater Huntsville.

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United® Real Estate (United) announced today a merger in its Alabama operations and the expansion of its service footprint. Matlock Realty Group has joined Leading Edge Real Estate Group, making Leading Edge a powerhouse brokerage with over 300 agents now serving all of Alabama. The move follows its 2023 merger with Revolved Realty. Leading Edge was the first to join United in a merger completed in 2022.

The union expands professional development opportunities and service area for Matlock Realty's agents and clients. Founder and owner of Matlock Realty, Hannah Matlock NeSmith, explains, "We are opening the door for new income streams with an array of new technology, new lead generation platforms, a referral network, more training, marketing programs and access to services my agents otherwise wouldn't have, such as healthcare plans. I always try to stay ahead of the market for my agents, and by joining Leading Edge – United Real Estate, we will be more prepared than ever for upcoming industry changes. We now have more in our toolkit to provide tailor-made solutions for clients."

Danny Sullivan, founder of Leading Edge, elaborated, "All boats rise with this merger. We're expanding our service footprint by adding a new Arab office location, creating more agent referral opportunities and collectively becoming a stronger team and competitor in our market. I'm excited to share United's tools, technology and training, combined with Leading Edge's low-fee, transaction-based agent compensation with our new team members. This new growth through joining forces with Matlock Realty Group continues to demonstrate that Leading Edge is a powerhouse in our local markets, and we feel that with the combined energy of Hannah and her team, coupled with the wide array of resources and support from United, we'll continue to be a force to be reckoned with."

Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate stated, "Hannah and her company joining forces with Leading Edge-United is extremely synergistic to our ability to serve our agents and clients. Matlock Realty Group brings an exceptional core group of agents and will fuel our growth and success in the region."

Leading Edge's service area now includes: Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville, Northwest Alabama/The Shoals, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Southern and Middle Tennessee. The expanded footprint connects United's existing operations in Tennessee and Georgia.

United's rapid growth in Alabama underscores its recent recognition as America's third fastest-growing real estate company in the United States, as revealed by the RealTrends Verified ranking. Factors driving merger activity and organic agent growth include United's unique services, such as its Financial Wellness Program, UREG healthcare plans, LeadBoost lead generation platform and novel agent training programs that deliver better sales outcomes for consumers.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 156 offices and more than 20,400 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About Leading Edge Real Estate Group

Founded in 2013 by Danny and Charlene Sullivan, Leading Edge Real Estate Group's mission is "Leading the way, using cutting-edge technology to sell your home quickly and effectively while having fun in the process." The company is committed to professionalism and quality and serves the real estate needs of clients throughout North Alabama.

About Matlock Realty Group

Founded in 2018 by Hannah Matlock NeSmith, Matlock Realty Group seeks to elevate the home buying and selling experience with a highly-trained team of professionals. The company's service philosophy is to place the client at the center of every transaction, with tailor-made solutions that create exceptional results for clients.

