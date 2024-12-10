United Real Estate Expands in South Carolina with New Brokerage

"We recognized an opportunity to meet buyer and seller demand in this booming area of South Carolina and gain more South Carolina agents who can conduct business from either office." Post this

United President Rick Haase highlights the key components of United | Queen City's success, "This type of growth is exactly what United Real Estate strives to provide for its broker network around the country. Ernie Becker has done a great job building his core operation and assembling some very talented employees and agents. Expanding from that successful core and being supported by United Real Estate's agent and broker services provide additional rocket fuel for even more success in the months ahead."

Although the real estate market softened during 2023 and 2024 with a steep decline in the number of transactions, United | Queen City increased its transactions and revenue, thus outperforming the market. This marked success prompted United to accelerate its strategic growth plan and expand in the Carolinas.

United | Queen City Brokers and Owners Ernie and Beth Becker comment on what's driving the expansion, "We recognized an opportunity to meet buyer and seller demand in this booming area of South Carolina and gain more South Carolina agents who can conduct business from either office. We are focused on having a seamless operation for agents to best serve their clients' needs, and we're now planning our third location, so our agents and clients are within 30 minutes of a United office from anywhere in Greater Charlotte. Our Agents understand the importance of assisting clients with the utmost care and diligence for one of life's most important purchases or sales. We ensure they are well-trained and prepared to deliver the best service. We believe our success is driven by our culture of support, training and fun. This is felt from all levels of our company, including our customers, clients and agents."

"One of the main reasons we have been able to grow and expand is because buyers and sellers are demanding our high level of service, and we have put the right people in place to ensure efficiency, education and positive energy. Thanks to our Broker in Charge, Deneé Goebel, our Talent Acquisition Specialist, Nikole Ananich and our Trainer, Angel Drage, we have become the largest brokerage in Union County – a testament to our business model that we are now using as a blueprint for success in new markets."

As part of United's service area expansion, agents gain differentiating services that attract clients, including powerful property marketing and branding platforms, buyer lead generation systems, marketing automation, national referral network, flat-fee agent compensation model and United's suite of innovative programs that create outstanding client experiences.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

Media Contact

