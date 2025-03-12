United Real Estate Expands in South Florida with Real Estate Authority LLC Merger

Strategic merger adds new talent and resources to expand United's market share in South Florida

DALLAS, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United® Real Estate (United) announced today a merger with its South Florida operations. Real Estate Authority has merged with Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale (CRR), a United company supporting more than 1,200 agents.

Real Estate Authority founder, Michael Brownell, explains the strategic vision behind the merger:

"This union creates a unique opportunity to enhance the services and support offered to my 60 agents by tapping into the vast resources of CRR's parent company, United Real Estate. My top priority is to ensure that my agents have access to world-class education, coaching, technology and brokerage support so they can excel in their field. CRR is one of the largest and most respected brokerages in South Florida and best-equipped to ensure they thrive."

CRR Managing Broker, Michelle Sessor, shares how the union benefits all parties:

"I've known Michael Brownell for years, and his dedication and professionalism are reflected in the top-tier agents he attracts to his company. We are thrilled to welcome his talented team to CRR, and we look forward to leveraging Michael's 18 years of experience as both a licensed agent and brokerage leader. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow and strengthen our market position."

As part of the merger, Brownell will assume the role of Talent Attraction Specialist for CRR. In this position, Brownell will utilize his extensive recruiting experience, market knowledge and broad sphere of influence to attract top talent to CRR, further solidifying its presence in the competitive South Florida real estate market.

President of United Real Estate Rick Hasse comments on the move:

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael and his team to CRR in South Florida. We have been growing very well in the region, even in the face of a persistent, challenging market. Michael and his agents add more growth fuel to the operation. Most importantly though, we will be able to deploy all our tools, services and supports to all of his agents to help them grow and prosper."

This merger represents a significant step in CRR's ongoing expansion and commitment to providing agents with the best tools and support in the industry.

About Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale

Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale (CRR) is part of the largest fully integrated network of real estate and auction professionals in the nation. The company has been an innovator in real estate marketing since 1925. Our management team knows the needs of agents in urban and metropolitan markets. We address those needs by providing powerful marketing programs along with technology-based services that are unique to the industry.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 34 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 25,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 90,000 transactions and $30.7 billion in sales volume in 2024. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

