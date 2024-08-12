United Real Estate Indianapolis Unlocks Another Decade of Success with Franchise Renewal

A company is known by the people it keeps, and we are more than pleased with Chris' and Valerie's decision to remain partners with United Real Estate for the coming decade. Post this

Chris Scherrer, Broker/Owner of United Real Estate Indianapolis, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to extend our franchise agreement with United Real Estate! It's been ten great years, and the company has only improved with each passing year. Virtually everything has gotten better - technology, broker support and especially the executive leadership team. Without a doubt, United Real Estate is the most supportive and nationally strategic of all the brands."

Valerie Scherrer, Owner of United Real Estate Indianapolis, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of the collaborative dialogue with United's leadership during the renewal process. "The conversations served to confirm that United has been and continues to be a perfect fit for our brokerage," she remarked.

"United Indy is among the highest-quality companies in the United States. It is a pleasure and an honor to work with Chris and Valerie professionally and personally. A company is known by the people it keeps, and we are more than pleased with Chris' and Valerie's decision to remain partners with United Real Estate for the coming decade," explained Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

United Real Estate Indianapolis stands poised to leverage the benefits, programs, tools, and services provided by United Real Estate, including healthcare plans, financial wellness and retirement planning services, cutting-edge technology, property marketing tools and its lead-generation system LeadBoost. Additionally, United Real Estate offers comprehensive agent training, skills courses, and buyer agency training, empowering agents to excel in serving clients.

With this ten-year franchise renewal, United Real Estate Indianapolis reaffirms its commitment to fostering continued success for its agents and delivering unmatched services to agents and consumers. As they embark on the next decade of their affiliation with United Real Estate, they remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, innovation and integrity, which they are known for in their market.

For more information about United Real Estate Indianapolis, please visit UnitedRealEstateIndy.com.

