United Real Estate Launches Foundations High-Velocity Productivity Program, Appoints Brian Force Executive Director, Productivity

Regional Director - Designated Broker of United | Greater Dallas & Houston Carol Drake explains how the program better positions agents for long-term success, "'Foundations' is more than just training or coaching — it's a transformative experience that aligns perfectly with our mission to change the financial trajectory of our agents' careers and lives now with the coaching, training, tools and platforms. Brian brings not only deep expertise but also an unmatched ability to inspire real growth. His values, energy and proven track record make him the perfect fit to help our agents reach new heights — personally and professionally."

At the helm of the Foundations program, Force is a leadership and professional development expert with over 13 years of experience building high-performing sales teams and managing successful real estate ventures. He began his career at Keller Williams and went on to found Homeward Property Management, Livian DFW real estate agency and Deep Blue Capital. He is the host of podcast "Leading with Force."

Force describes the expertise and diligence that shaped the program, "'Foundations' represents the evolution of agent development. We've taken everything we know about what creates successful real estate professionals and built it into a comprehensive productivity system. By combining personalized coaching, proven business-building frameworks and community-driven accountability, we're setting a new standard for how brokerages support their agents' success."

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate Dallas can contact Kevin Caskey at (214) 649-8440 or [email protected] or visit JoinUnitedRealEstateDallas.com

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 35 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024. To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com.

