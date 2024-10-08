United Real Estate Named a Fastest-Growing, Largest Franchisor for Eighth Year

United ranks among America's largest franchisors in the Franchise Times Top 400

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United® Real Estate has been recognized as one of America's largest and fastest-growing franchise organizations in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the eighth consecutive year. The achievement follows its inclusion in the 2024 Smartest-Growing list of franchisors.

The Top 400 accolade complements United's current positions as No. 1 fastest-growing real estate brokerage in America with a 727% five-year growth rate, No. 1 largest flat-fee brokerage by transaction count and No. 1 fastest-growing national brokerage by revenue. In addition to the firm's appearance in the Franchise Times Top 400, United earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time this year.

United's model is considered an "industry disruptor," only charging agents one flat fee for every transaction. In contrast, the majority of real estate brokerages charge agents a percentage of their earnings, known as a commission split. United's agents are unincumbered by commission splits and free to negotiate costs for services rendered to win business – a competitive business practice that benefits agents and consumers.

According to President Rick Haase, success is achieved through collective effort and a high-performing model, "Our sustained growth curve is brought about by a steadfast commitment to our mission by our Brokers, Owners, Agents and Employee's and their incredible commitment to deliver excellence. Our financial model is elegant and efficient and is also a real eye-opener for this industry. We are especially well positioned for the current real estate market and the recent and future changes in the real estate brokerage business."

The Franchise Times Top 400 ranking examines sales performance of the largest franchise organizations in the United States. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, according to the organization. The Top 400 ranking includes iconic names such as McDonald's, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Subway, Papa Johns, The UPS Store and Chick-fil-A.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

