United Real Estate Partners Announces Northshore Merger

Team Geaux Realty merger connects service areas and sets stage for expansion

NEW ORLEANS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Real Estate Partners, an affiliate of United Real Estate, announced a merger today with New Orleans Northshore agency, Team Geaux Realty. The move expands Metairie-based United Real Estate Partners to Mandeville. The union is a key strategic move on United's roadmap for regional growth.

Agents will have access to United Real Estate's comprehensive marketing, expanded training opportunities, healthcare plans, lead-generation tools and retirement & wealth planning services. The combined operations and 135 affiliated real estate professionals will operate as United Real Estate Partners. Agents now have three office locations in New Orleans, Mandeville and Metairie to conduct business.

"This merger brings together the best of both worlds for our agents and clients alike. Debbie has been a trusted member of the real estate industry for decades, and has gone above and beyond for her agents. Under our United brand, they'll enjoy expanded resources, increased market share, enhanced training and streamlined operations, empowering them to better serve their clients and grow their business," stated Tom Bookhardt, Chief Executive Officer. Bookhardt also acknowledged the pivotal role of Tammy Blocker, Director of Agent Development, in the merger and reiterated her importance to both agents and the business.

"It was important to align with someone with a reputation for integrity and excellence. I have worked on the Northshore for 30 years and built relationships and trust. Tom and I have similar values and complementary strengths that set the stage for an exciting journey. Today's announcement brings tremendous benefit for all," stated Debbie Long, Associate Broker Director, Northshore Division."

"United Real Estate's mission is to improve the success and opportunities for our clients, agents and brokers, and today's announcement is the next step in expanding United Real Estate's presence in greater New Orleans. Two great names are now operating as one company," stated Rick Haase, President, United Real Estate.

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can visit JoinUnitedPartners.com. To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 156 offices and more than 20,400 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About Team Geaux Realty

Team Geaux Realty was founded in 2018 under the principle of building lifelong relationships with agents, clients and families. Their service philosophy is informed by an unwavering commitment to clients and focus on continuous training. Community is at the heart of all they do. Most days of the week, there's a Team Geaux agent helping others in need, raising money or supporting charities such as Lyn Haven Retreat Center in Hammond and Safe Harbor in St. Tammany Parish. They strive to be the real estate company of choice for buyers, sellers, investors and agents alike.

