United Real Estate Richmond's John Finn Inducted into the Virginia REALTORS® Hall of Fame

As the founder of the largest black-owned real estate brokerage in Virginia supporting over 250 affiliated real estate professionals, Finn has solidified his reputation as a leader, educator and mentor in the industry. His strategic vision and dedication have propelled his brokerage to become one of the fastest-growing companies in America, according to Fortune magazine. He has been profiled by various publications, including Forbes, REO Insider, Real Estate Trends, Metro Real Estate, and Richmond magazine.

In addition to his achievements as a broker, Finn has been a sought-after consultant and speaker on real estate investment and development. He has served on multiple boards, holding leadership and advisory roles for housing and currently serves on Virginia Housing's Minority Advisory Board. His career has been marked by numerous accolades, including being named "REALTOR® of the Year" in 2017 and serving as President of the Richmond Association of REALTORS® in 2015. He was recognized as REALTOR® Emeritus by the National Association of REALTORS® in 2021.

Finn reflected on his recognition, "It is a profound honor to be inducted into the Virginia REALTORS® Hall of Fame. This recognition is a reflection of the commitment to service that has guided my career, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in my community, the real estate professionals I serve and the lives of others. To be among the legends of this business—those who have set a high bar for excellence and integrity—is truly a humbling experience. I am thankful for their enduring example."

United Real Estate President Rick Haase commented on the achievement, "It's gratifying to see John being inducted into the Hall of Fame. John has been a perennial contributor to the success of his agents and employees and the industry at large. He and his brother Jeffrey have broken new ground as business leaders and support charitable and educational organizations alike. Even with as much as John has accomplished, he still holds both a teacher and a student mindset, helping others find their success and staying current with the business himself."

Finn's legacy extends beyond real estate. He is an active civic leader, giving back through numerous organizations and causes in Richmond. His commitment to community service earned him the McShin Foundation Community Service Award in 2018.

Finn's induction into the Virginia REALTORS® Hall of Fame is a crowning achievement that highlights his commitment to stepping forward with excellence and compassion in all his endeavors.

About United Real Estate | Richmond

United Real Estate Richmond is the largest black-owned real estate brokerage in Virginia supporting over 250 affiliated real estate professionals. Founded by John and Jeffery Finn, it has become one of the fastest-growing companies in America, as noted by Fortune Magazine.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

