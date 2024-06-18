United Real Estate Strive 212 Appoints Jessica Kline as Mentor Leader to Spearhead In-Office Mentor Program

The in-office mentor program is designed to ensure that rookie agents receive the guidance and support they need to thrive.

WYOMISSING, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Real Estate Strive 212, a leading real estate agency dedicated to fostering professional growth and excellence, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Realtor Jessica Kline to the position of Mentor Leader. In this new role, Kline will oversee our innovative in-office mentor program, which pairs new-to-business agents with seasoned professionals to provide essential training and mentorship.

Kline brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and a passion for mentoring to her new role. Her dedication to professional development and her commitment to helping others succeed make her the perfect fit to lead our mentor program.

The in-office mentor program at United Real Estate Strive 212 is designed to ensure that rookie agents receive the guidance and support they need to thrive in the competitive real estate market. By coupling new agents with experienced mentors, we aim to create a nurturing environment where new agents can develop their skills, gain confidence, and build successful careers.

"Frank and I are excited to add Jessica to the Leadership Team and are happy that she has agreed to head this new and exciting program up. We are certain that with Jessica's experience and guidance, this program will help to cultivate a successful and educational production environment," said Jennifer Dinatally, Realtor/Owner with Frank Ramos, Broker/Owner of United Real Estate Strive 212.

In her role as Mentor Leader, Jessica will be responsible for managing the mentor-mentee relationships, and ensuring that both mentors and mentees have the resources they need to succeed. Her approach will focus on personalized support, hands-on training, and continuous feedback to foster a collaborative and growth-oriented environment.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to be a part of a more structured mentorship program. We have worked hard to create a program that we hope will be beneficial to both mentors and new mentees. Please let me know if you have any questions or concerns, this will be new to all of us and I welcome all feedback. 'If you ask any successful business person, they will always have had a great mentor at some point along the road.' – Richard Branson," said Kline, Realtor and Mentor Leader.

Kline's appointment marks a significant step forward in United Real Estate Strive 212's commitment to professional development and excellence. We are confident that her leadership will inspire and empower our agents to reach new heights in their careers.

About United Real Estate Strive 212:

United Real Estate Strive 212 is a member of the 6th largest brokerage firm in the nation based on RISMedia Power Broker Report. We are a full service real estate brokerage firm in Wyomissing, PA - Independently owned and operated by Jennifer Dinatally, Realtor and Frank Ramos, Broker.

Media Contact

Carrie Naylor, United Real Estate | Strive 212, (610) 372-0212, [email protected], www.UnitedRealEstateStrive212.com

SOURCE United Real Estate | Strive 212