United Real Estate Unveils Bullseye Marketplace, Expanding Affiliates' Profit Margin

The multi-prong strategy to re-margin affiliate profits includes new income opportunities to increase agent earnings and new savings opportunities to reduce their business costs. The efficiencies of United's model equip agents to compete and provide clients with enhanced services.

DALLAS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United® Real Estate unveiled a series of program launches and announcements at its national conference, Elevate 2025, held in Arlington, Texas, from March 19-22. United's affiliated professionals from across the country, industry leaders and experts gathered at the event, which featured networking, awards and recognition, expert panels of elite agents, professional development workshops and keynote speakers, Jared James, Coach Micheal Burt and John Israel, "Mr. Thank You."

As part of its commitment to empowering agents, United Real Estate made several key announcements:

Proprietary Resi-Investment Curriculum: United will introduce a new 12-course curriculum designed to equip agents with skills to succeed in real estate investment. The program, which includes mentorship, will be offered free of charge to affiliates—a new income opportunity that could typically cost agents thousands per month for coaching elsewhere. The course will be available nationwide starting June 30.

Bullseye Marketplace: United has launched Bullseye Marketplace, a unique single access point that leverages United's size and purchasing power to provide pre-negotiated, low-cost vendor partnerships for affiliates. The Marketplace supports agents' and brokers' holistic needs for a successful business and a well-rounded work-life balance. To start, United has launched discounted Zillow Showcase listings, high-definition photography and 3D tours, an automobile refinance program, DocuSign and health club memberships. More offerings are slated to be added in 2025.

Financial Wellness Program Milestone: In 2024, as a result of United's flat-fee model, affiliates retained over $150 million more of their hard-earned commission than agents at traditional brokerages. Since launching in July last year, United's Financial Wellness Program, which includes the Dave Ramsey Smart Dollar program, has achieved $4.3 million in debt eliminated and new savings for participants. In addition, United's wealth planning fiduciary partner is helping agents meet and exceed retirement goals. One participant recently learned they are now able to retire four years earlier than anticipated.

LeadBoost Expansion: United's LeadBoost lead generation platform has delivered 32 million marketing impressions and 23,000 referral-free leads to agents in the past 12 months. The company is now launching additional specialized lead programs, a Luxury Marketing Leads Program and a Video Marketing Leads Program, all designed to precisely target buyers and sellers. The leads flow to the agents' Bullseye CRM, streamlining lead conversion from initial contact to transaction completion.

Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate, emphasized the importance of continuous innovation:

"Our industry is at an inflection point where outside forces are attempting to replace us. Billions of dollars are being invested to capture the total addressable market. If we pause or settle for the status quo, we risk losing our ability to fulfill our highest and best use to agents and, eventually, lose relevance and become extinct. At United, we will never accept the status quo. Our agents deserve better, and we will continue to innovate so they can thrive."

Despite 2024 being one of the most challenging real estate markets in decades, United's agent transaction count grew 13%.

Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate, shared his optimism for the future:

"I have never seen a market that didn't have enough business for well-prepared and supported agents and brokers. Bullseye Marketplace will provide a new layer of support, addressing the holistic needs of agents and helping them succeed both professionally and personally."

Under its industry-leading flat-fee compensation model, United Real Estate returns the highest percentage of gross commissions (GCI) to agents among national brokerages, as revealed by real estate analyst Mike DelPrete's report on agent compensation at top U.S. brokerages.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 34 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 25,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 90,000 transactions and $30.7 billion in sales volume in 2024. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

