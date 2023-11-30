United Security Health & Casualty Insurance Company Marks Its 50th Anniversary by Introducing a Company Name Change, United Security Insurance Company

Celebrating its golden jubilee anniversary, United Security Health & Casualty Insurance Company (United Security) commences a new name United Security Insurance Company (USIC) to reflect its new product focus.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Since its inception 50 years ago, United Security has undergone four name changes to reflect the evolution of its company's focus. To date, United Security, a proud member of Warrior Insurance Network (WIN), has offered health, life, and personal automobile insurance," began Jim Hallberg, CEO and President, WIN. "When it originated, United Security was known as United Security Life Insurance Company of Illinois and sold life insurance products solely in Illinois. It brings our organization tremendous pride knowing United Security has grown and is now licensed to sell Property and Casualty Personal Automobile Insurance products in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas."

As United Security evolved and grew, it expanded its product portfolio and thrived offering health insurance products to its customer base. However, in 2013, United Security made the decision to exit the Major Medical marketplace due to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and sold off its life product lines. In 2015, the Company received approval from the Illinois Department of Insurance and changed its name from United Security Life and Health to United Security Health and Casualty. The Company converted from a Life Accident & Health Charter to a Property and Casualty Charter. It could still market Health Insurance products, but now was able to add Automobile Insurance to its portfolio.

Hallberg added, "United Security has transformed again and changed its name to USIC to focus on marketing Property and Casualty Personal Automobile Insurance products through a diverse network of independent insurance agencies. Outside of its new company name and logo, no other changes are being introduced and the name change will not impact our insureds."

Hallberg shared that focusing solely on Personal Lines Automobile Insurance products provides USIC and its strong network of producer partners substantial room for growth. WIN has established a strategic business plan that will help ensure an additional 50 plus years for USIC. Currently USIC is looking to expand its corporate footprint further by bringing its product lines to the state of Arizona next year with additional states on the horizon.

About United Security Insurance Company

United Security Insurance Company (USIC), formally known as United Security Health & Casualty Insurance Company (USH&C) is a member of the Warrior Insurance Network (WIN). USIC is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 and specializes in providing affordable Personal Lines Auto Insurance products with multiple discounts available, responsive claims handling and quality customer service. USIC currently offers insurance via independent agencies throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. WIN member companies are licensed in 21 states which include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. USIC is headquartered at 6640 S. Cicero Avenue, Bedford Park, IL, 60638. http://www.UnitedSecurityIns.com, 708-475-6100.

