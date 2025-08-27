United Service Companies Appoints David Clark as Divisional CFO

"David's experience and financial insight are exactly what USC needs as we scale," said Kristin Marano, President of USC Post this

"David's experience and financial insight are exactly what USC needs as we scale," said Kristin Marano, President of USC. "His leadership will help us continue delivering exceptional service while managing responsibly for the future." Marano will be integral in the handoff process to ensure David's success.

Clark joins from Sodexo, where he most recently served as Director of Finance for the University and Government Division. His background also includes leadership roles with Aramark in higher education and facilities management. He holds a BS in Business – Accounting from the University of Phoenix and is recognized for strengths in GAAP, budgeting, FP&A, contract negotiation, and team development.

"I'm excited to join an organization with such a strong legacy," said Clark. "I look forward to working closely with Kristin and contributing to USC's continued success and supporting our mission of operational excellence."

Founder, CEO, and Chairman Rick Simon will remain closely involved to maintain strong relationships with key customers and ensure great service is continued. His ongoing presence ensures continuity and reinforces USC's commitment to its founding values and client partnerships.

About United Service Companies

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, United Service Companies is a family of five industry leading companies that provide solutions for airline, airport, facility, trade show, security and staffing services. Since 1965, United Service Companies has been in the business of people and service. USC empowers lasting change and brings solutions to the service industry that are efficient, effective, and transform the way you do business. For more information, please visit www.unitedhq.com.

About The Facilities Group

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Facilities Group (TFG) and its portfolio of brands are the fastest-growing facilities maintenance organization in the U.S. Comprising 18 service providers covering all 50 states, TFG is a visionary operating company that successfully partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while sustaining and strengthening brand legacies and driving high powered technology to provide a best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.

