United States Cowboy, Inc. Officially Launches USCowboy.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United States Cowboy, Inc. announced today its launch of USCowboy.com, a new media company that aims to serve fans and enthusiasts of Western Sports and cowboy culture with fresh, engaging content. United States Cowboy, a trusted provider of marketing solutions for the Western lifestyle community for over 25 years, initially managed its own association and events, including producing over 100 events for ESPN networks for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Xtreme Bulls Tour from 2006 to 2014. The organization also launched and operated the Wrangler Network and live streamed more than 500 events from 2014 to 2022.

The new USCowboy.com digital media platform will feature a mix of written, video and audio content, as well as live streamed events, that chronicles the day-to-day news of the PBR and PRCA alongside in-depth trends and stories that highlight the unique appeal of the sport and its athletes. To enhance fan engagement, USCowboy.com has also launched new social media extensions across all major platforms to amplify the reach of its content.

Brett Nierengarten, one of the most talented and respected voices in Western Sports, has been named Chief Content Officer of USCowboy.com and will oversee all editorial efforts on the new platform. Nierengarten was previously Editor in Chief at The Cowboy Channel, where he led a successful digital platform that garnered hundreds of millions of impressions annually. His innovative approach expanded ProRodeo coverage and brought the sport's stars to life through in-depth statistical breakdowns and behind-the-scenes stories on what it takes to compete at the professional level and qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. Over his career, Nierengarten has pushed the boundaries of modern journalism, connecting fans more deeply to the action and helping drive the sport's growth.

United States Cowboy is owned and operated by The Whitener Company, founded by Gordon Whitener. A longtime figure in Western culture, Whitener has built a diverse investment portfolio in sports, media, tech, entertainment, and energy industries, including United States Cowboy, Bespoke Sports & Entertainment and Trenches Sports & Entertainment. He also produced The Last Movie Star, a Tribeca Film Festival selection starring Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter., and is a board member for the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

"We're thrilled to relaunch USCowboy.com for a new generation of fans, and we're confident in Brett's leadership as one of the premier voices in rodeo and professional bull riding," said Whitener. "There's a little cowboy in everybody and this is an exciting time for Western media as the cowboy lifestyle takes center stage in popular culture. Mainstream brands are increasingly embracing Western imagery and themes of freedom and independence in their campaigns, reflecting the growing appeal of this iconic way of life."

USCowboy.com will be headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Us

