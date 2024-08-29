United States Drives Global Success as Prosecco DOC Celebrates a Record 500,000 Hectoliters Bottled

July 2024 marked the highest-ever bottling month for the Denomination through enthusiastic demand from all international markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Prosecco DOC is thrilled to announce a historic achievement: more than 500,000 hectoliters of Prosecco DOC were bottled in July 2024, setting a new milestone for the Denomination. This accomplishment, driven by Prosecco DOC's growing global popularity, reflects its extraordinary success in leading both the sparkling category and the Italian wine market as a whole.

The United States is the top market for Prosecco DOC sales, importing 42.9 million bottles between January and April 2024 - up 4.7% compared to the same period in 2023 - and making up 24.5% of the 175.3 million exported worldwide in the first 4 months of 2024. The UK follows with 33.6 million bottles, Germany with 15.2 million, and France with 12.0 million. Within the Denomination, sparkling Prosecco DOC in the United States expanded by 4.7% to 42.3 million bottles, representing 27.1% of global exports, while semi-sparkling Prosecco DOC imports also grew by 4.9% to 592,130 bottles, accounting for 3.1% of total exports.

July 2024 showed a significant increase of 12.6% in hectoliters bottled compared to July 2023. For the first seven months of 2024, the total volume surged to 2,832,173 hectoliters, a 5.2% rise over the same period last year. This vigorous growth includes a 3.9% increase in Prosecco DOC and a remarkable 24.0% jump in Prosecco Rosé.

"These records are proof that consumers in the US continue to recognize Prosecco DOC as a product of excellence, appreciated for its freshness and vibrancy by people of all ages," said Giancarlo Guidolin, newly-appointed President of Consorzio Prosecco DOC. "I am truly proud of these achievements, which reflect the passion and relentless work of the entire supply chain, including producers, winemakers, and bottlers. These results reward the Consorzio's efforts in protection, promotion, and enhancement carried out with foresight, a focus on sustainability, and innovation—qualities that are evidently essential for the denomination's longevity." added Giancarlo Guidolin.

The Consorzio Prosecco DOC continues to thrive in global promotion, not just in the United States, where it recently hosted the seventh edition of National Prosecco Week—a celebration that engaged more than 2,000 restaurants, e-commerce platforms, retailers, and Prosecco enthusiasts in major cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York—but also throughout Europe, with events like Taste of London, National Prosecco Day, and the Prosecco DOC Summer Vibes.

Its global reach extends even further with pop-up stores in South Korea, in-store tastings in Taiwan, Prosecco Month in Vietnam and Japan, and the Prosecco DOC Lifestyle Drinks & Talks in Australia, as well as the Prosecco Wine Festival in China.

About Prosecco DOC

Prosecco DOC wines come in Spumante (sparkling), Frizzante (semi-sparkling) and Tranquillo (still) varieties. The wines are made from mainly the Glera grape, native to North East Italy for thousands of years, and can be combined with a maximum of 15% of the following grapes: Verdiso, Bianchetta Trevigiana, Perera, Glera Lunga, Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio and Pinot Nero. Prosecco Frizzante and Spumante varieties get their famous bubbles using the Secondary Fermentation production method, bottled under high pressure after fermentation in bulk tanks called autoclaves, as opposed to the traditional method, which bypasses the autoclaves and is used for other sparkling wine varieties. The end result is a brilliant straw yellow wine with fine, persistent perlage and aromas of white flowers, apple and pear. It is fresh and elegant on the palate with moderate alcoholic strength. From August 11, 2020, the competent bodies (Italian Ministry of Agriculture) have allowed the production of Prosecco DOC Rosé, made from at least 85% Glera and 10-15% Pinot Nero only in the Spumante (sparkling) version and with the drier styles (from Brut Nature to Extra Dry). Prosecco DOC Rosé undergoes a longer second fermentation in the autoclaves (60 days as opposed to 30 days for Prosecco DOC), has a pale pink color and a fine and persistent perlage, and features aromas of white flowers, notes of apple and citrus, and scents of strawberry and raspberry.

For more information regarding Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, visit http://www.casaprosecco.com

