United States Marine Corps Selects Othram to Provide Support Services for Next-of-Kin Identification and DNA Reference Collection

Othram will support the Marine Corps with a scalable, credentialed genealogical research program to identify, locate, and engage next-of-kin for repatriation and historical case resolution.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Othram, Inc., a leader in advanced genealogical research and forensic intelligence software, has been selected by the U.S. Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region Regional Contracting Office (MCINCR-RCO) to provide comprehensive genealogical support services for the Marine and Family Programs Division. Othram has the capacity to support thousands of Marine Corps cases over the awarded performance period. Through this contract, Othram will identify, locate, and engage next-of-kin of unaccounted-for Marines to support DNA reference sample collection for repatriation and historical case resolution.

Under the agreement, Othram will deliver end-to-end genealogical research, trauma-informed next-of-kin outreach, family tree reconstruction, DNA kit assembly and logistics support to assist the Marine Corps in meeting its mission requirements. Othram employs credentialed professional genealogists, certified through ICAPGen and the Board for Certification of Genealogists, to conduct archival research, verify family relationships, and identify eligible maternal and paternal lineage DNA donors.

"We are honored to support the Marine Corps in their efforts to account for missing Marines and reconnect families with their history," said Dr. David Mittelman, Othram CEO. "This work requires precision, compassion, and expertise, and our team is committed to delivering the highest standards of genealogical research and family engagement."

Othram will leverage its proprietary AI-assisted tools, including Othram Maps, a graph-native system for mapping complex family networks, and Othram Glimpse, an AI-enabled research accelerator used to flag inconsistencies and automate manual steps. These tools, already validated in large-scale forensic genetic genealogy projects, improve research efficiency while maintaining strict adherence to the Genealogical Proof Standard.

All genealogical conclusions will undergo peer review by a second credentialed genealogist to ensure accuracy, defensibility, and compliance with Marine Corps requirements.

Othram is honored to provide the Marine Corps with a reliable, scalable, and fully auditable support framework for this important mission.

Othram is a forensic technology company that provides genomic services and deployable workflows to strengthen the infrastructure of justice. As the leading provider of forensic genetic genealogy services, we have helped investigators solve more cold and active cases than any other organization, regardless of case circumstances or the condition of the DNA evidence. In the United States, we work with federal partners and law enforcement in nearly every state, and we also support investigations internationally at both local and national levels. Our technology is purpose-built for real-time forensic intelligence and connects to the world's largest database consented for forensic genetic genealogy matching.

