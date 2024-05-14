United States Navy Memorial Selects New President & CEO

The Board of Directors of the United States Navy Memorial announced today that retired Navy Vice Admiral John Nowell, Jr. has been selected to be the next President & CEO.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of the United States Navy Memorial announced today that retired Navy Vice Admiral John Nowell, Jr. has been selected to be the next President & CEO.

"Admiral Nowell was selected from a tremendous group of candidates," said Vice Admiral Carol Pottenger, Acting Chairman of the Board. "The Navy Memorial is exceptionally fortunate that a person with John's character, experience and passion will lead our Navy Memorial into the future."

Admiral Nowell retired from the Navy in 2022 where he last served as the Chief of Naval Personnel and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education. A career Surface Warfare Officer, he has served at sea and ashore around the world, to include commanding forward deployed naval forces homeported in Europe and the Western Pacific. He commanded at every level including command of an AEGIS Guided Missile Destroyer, a Destroyer Squadron, Combined and Joint Task Forces and an Expeditionary Strike Group.

Following his retirement from the Navy, Admiral Nowell served as a Senior Principal at the McChrystal Group. He was selected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Navy Memorial in September 2023.

"Having been a strong supporter of the Navy Memorial for many years, I am humbled and honored at my selection," said Vice Admiral Nowell. "The Navy Memorial's mission is compelling and important, not only the connection with sea service members past, present and future but also with making sure that the public understands the criticality of what our sea services have done and continue to do around the world."

Admiral Nowell is expected to assume leadership of the Navy Memorial in mid-June. He succeeds Rear Admiral Frank Thorp who has led the Navy Memorial since 2016.

"The last eight years have seen tremendous growth at the Navy Memorial, and we are extremely fortunate that Admiral Nowell has signed on to lead the Navy Memorial team to even greater accomplishments," said current Navy Memorial President & CEO Rear Admiral Frank Thorp.

The mission of the Navy Memorial is to Honor, Recognize and Celebrate the men and women of the sea services, past present and future; and to Inform the public about their service. For more information, please contact Julia Linthicum at [email protected]

