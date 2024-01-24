United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Grants ClinicMind Certificate of Registration

ClinicMind®, a leading provider of cutting-edge healthcare management solutions, is delighted to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted ClinicMind® a Certificate of Registration.

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. , Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind®, a leading provider of cutting-edge healthcare management solutions, is delighted to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted ClinicMind a Certificate of Registration. This prestigious recognition underscores ClinicMind's commitment to innovation in the healthcare industry.

The Certificate of Registration granted by the USPTO serves as an official acknowledgment of ClinicMind's intellectual property rights. It solidifies the company's position as a pioneer in healthcare software solutions, differentiated by its exceptional capabilities, intuitive interface, and industry-leading features.

"We are thrilled to receive the Certificate of Registration from the USPTO. The USPTO's decision to grant ClinicMind® a Certificate of Registration further strengthens the company's intellectual property portfolio and provides a solid foundation for continued growth and success," said Jacob Bar-Shalom, ClinicMind's CFO. "ClinicMind's Certificate of Registration assures customers they are partnering with a trusted provider known for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and the highest quality standards. It also reaffirms our dedication to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation and providing our clients with best-in-class solutions. It is another milestone achieved in implementing our strategy of investing in Intellectual Property and branding, such as the five Vericle patents and the Genesis Chiropractic Software brand name that ClinicMind® acquired in 2023."

About ClinicMind®

ClinicMind® has been a leading provider of comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and software-enabled RCM services in the Healthcare industry since 2001. ClinicMind's ONC-certified software solution includes a multi-specialty EHR Platform as a Service (PaaS), practice management software, mobile EHR, a patient portal, and dozens of integrated applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, Credit Card processing, and other specialty EHRs. ClinicMind's RCM services include full-service multi-specialty medical billing services, credentialing, medical coding, and prior authorization services. ClinicMind's SaaS and software-enabled services are also sold under other brands managed by the most successful BPOs in India, including Pacific BPO, an Access Healthcare Company, and Bikham Healthcare.

Media Contact

Rakshit Gaur, ClinicMind, 1 2342542255, [email protected], ClinicMind.com

SOURCE ClinicMind