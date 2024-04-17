United States Wellness Economy Now Valued at $1.8 Trillion - The Largest Wellness Market in the World

GWI's reputation is well-recognized, and we are excited to partner with an organization that aligns with our mission to foster wellness on a global scale Post this

"By making this information available to all, NASM is playing a crucial role in getting GWI's detailed analysis into the hands of investors, academics, business leaders and government agencies looking to analyze and understand this innovative, world-leading wellness market and the opportunities that lie ahead," said Susie Ellis, GWI's chair & CEO.

New US Wellness Economy Data

Below is a snapshot, in order of market size, of all eleven sectors that make up the United States' wellness economy. Further details can be found here, including a detailed, downloadable country report entitled The Global Wellness Economy: United States.

US Wellness Economy by Sector:

(Numbers refer to each market's global rank, growth from 2020-2022, and current market valuation.)

Physical Activity: #1, +22.9%, $338.6B

Personal Care & Beauty: #1, +13.4%, $310B

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss: #1, +8.4%, $289B

Wellness Tourism: #1, +31.8%, $259B

Public Health, Prevention & Personalized Medicine: #1, -4.9%, $222B

Wellness Real Estate: #1, +26%, $176B

Mental Wellness: #1, +13.3%, $87B

Traditional & Complementary Medicine: #2, +7.4%, $81.5B

Spas: #1, +30.9%, $26B

Workplace Wellness: #1, +8.1%, $18B

Thermal/Mineral Springs: #6, +24.1%, $1.04B

Total Wellness Economy: #1, +14%, $1.8T

The report includes additional breakdowns on individual markets, such as:

The physical activity sector, including:

o Sports and active recreation ($67.2 billion)

o Fitness ($41.3 billion)

o Mindful movement ($12.7 billion)

o Fitness tech ($17.5 billion)

Healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss

o Healthy labeled food and beverages ($223.5 billion)

o Vitamins and supplements ($49.9 billion)

o Weight loss products and services ($20.0 billion)

Mental wellness

o Self-improvement ($19.6 billion)

o Meditation and mindfulness ($2.2 billion)

US spa market

o Hotel/resort spa ($6.5 billion)

o Medical spa ($3.5 billion)

"GWI's reputation is well-recognized, and we are excited to partner with an organization that aligns with our mission to foster wellness on a global scale," said Mehul Patel, CEO of NASM. "The Global Wellness Economy report is one of the tools NASM uses when making decisions within the wellness space. By making GWI's data and insights accessible, we are supporting GWI's goal of empowering the wellness industry at the local, national, and global level."

About National Academy of Sports Medicine®

National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at http://www.nasm.org.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

