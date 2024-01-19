United Tops "Smartest-Growing" List for Third Year, Sole Real Estate Company in U.S. Ranking

What we have set in motion will build multi-generational wealth for our cohort of affiliated agents by filling a void in essential support services, training and productivity-enhancing tools. Post this

"It is an honor and validating to be recognized among our peers for our performance. Embracing change, quickly pivoting and making strategic investments is one of our core competitive strengths. Now is the perfect time for us to capture market share with our systems and tools while other companies are downsizing. Our ability to efficiently and precisely deploy our resources and talent drives our growth despite industry headwinds. We feel well positioned to continue to thrive in a downturn even if it is protracted," commented Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy. "What we have set in motion will build multi-generational wealth for our cohort of affiliated agents by filling a void in essential support services, training and productivity-enhancing tools."

Announced in September 2023 , United Real Estate Group Healthcare offers agents access to affordable, high-quality PPO health share and health care plans, dental, vision and supplemental insurance. Participants are realizing annual out-of-pocket savings approaching $10,000 on average, compared to open-market plans – a significant financial benefit for agents in a tightening real estate market and a bonus for independent contractors without employer-provided benefits.

, United Real Estate Group Healthcare offers agents access to affordable, high-quality PPO health share and health care plans, dental, vision and supplemental insurance. Participants are realizing annual out-of-pocket savings approaching on average, compared to open-market plans – a significant financial benefit for agents in a tightening real estate market and a bonus for independent contractors without employer-provided benefits. Launched in early January, LeadBoost is a new lead generation and personal branding tool for agents. The program empowers agents to tap into digital and social media marketing to self-generate leads and eliminate lead purchase and marketing expenses while maximizing client conversions. Access to the LeadBoost platform is provided to agents at no cost, resulting in lowered operating costs for affiliated agents and brokers.

Rolling out to its nationwide network in the first quarter is United's Financial Wellness Program. The curated bundle of services was introduced in late 2023 to over 3,000 agents in a beta program. It bridges longstanding gaps for independent contractors: access to comprehensive wealth-building services, retirement and wealth planning. United's agents and owners have the ability to tap into investment vehicles, debt elimination services, strategic tax planning & preparation, healthcare plans, financial planning, estate & trust planning and retirement planning.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 724-858-9242. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 150 offices and more than 19,000 agents. The company produced over 77,900 transactions and $27.9 billion in sales volume in 2022.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $34.4 billion in 2022. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

Media Contact

April Gonzalez, United Real Estate, 816-420-6258, agonzalez@unitedrealestate.com, www.UnitedRealEstate.com

SOURCE United Real Estate