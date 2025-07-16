United Water Restoration Group Sees Strong Growth, Innovation in First Half of 2025

With new markets, franchise signings and tech rollouts, United Water Restoration Group is building on a solid foundation for continued growth in 2025.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the momentum of a strong 2024, United Water Restoration Group (UWRG) is continuing its upward trajectory in 2025. The Florida-based restoration franchise has made notable progress in the first half of the year, with new Franchise Owners coming onboard, corporate innovation underway and strong engagement across the system.

"I feel good about the first six months of this year," said Bob Moore, vice president of franchise development. "We're projected to get back on a growth track. So that's a positive thing."

Even without significant weather events — which often generate restoration demand — UWRG is tracking upward, thanks to a ramped-up marketing presence and new tools aimed at empowering Franchise Owners. "Good local marketing and strong digital presence has helped fuel the positive growth for the first six months of this year," Moore said.

Franchise development momentum is building steadily. The brand has signed five new deals so far in 2025 — two in Q1 and three in Q2 — with several more expected to close in the coming months. "We have probably another four more who are in the final stages of financing and funding that, as soon as they get approval on their funding officially, they will be signing and come on board as well," Moore said.

UWRG is also expanding its reach geographically. In Q2, the brand entered Iowa for the first time, partnering with a Franchise Owner who brings a strong construction background and deep local ties. "Very excited about the opportunity," Moore said. "Should be a great first one in that market."

So far this year, two locations have opened, both in Q1. The three most recent signees are currently in the onboarding process, with openings scheduled for Q3. "We have one group coming in July. The other two groups will be coming in the August timeframe," Moore said. "With the two that have opened in Q1 — they have done well in terms of the first couple months of openings."

In addition to the new openings, a change of ownership in Charlotte, North Carolina — the system's highest-volume location — has created fresh momentum in a key market. "It was well run before and did very well," Moore said. "With the new owner's enthusiasm — and he is a Charlotte native, so he has a lot of contacts — we're really excited about what he might be able to do with that business to take it to the next level."

One major highlight from the first half of 2025 was UWRG's annual conference in May. "It was our largest one, with almost 100 people attending, and it was a great opportunity," Moore said. The conference focused on marketing, sales and branding, and led to a follow-up two-day training session later in the month with 40 attendees and seven weeks of continuing education.

The conference also served as a launchpad for two new tech initiatives. First was the rollout of a digital dashboard, which gives Franchise Owners real-time visibility into their marketing performance — including pay-per-click campaigns, social media, Google Local Services and more. It also allows Franchise Owners to benchmark against their peers.

The second platform focuses on financial transparency and profitability. "We have a new platform that will allow them to see their P&Ls and compare them to other Franchise Owners at similar revenue levels," Moore said. "It's also great because, with both the digital dashboard and the financial site, my team has instant access to information."

Looking ahead, UWRG is targeting key markets including Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Moore noted that getting a foothold in those areas can generate brand awareness quickly: "Usually in those types of markets, when you get one in the door, they start seeing new trucks. You can do some follow-up advertising. Get people interested — 'Hey, who's this new company?'"

The brand is also preparing to roll out a new messaging strategy. "We're going to have to rebrand our company — not so much in terms of the look," Moore said. "The logo stays the same, that type of thing, but just a really unified message that will resonate with potential referral sources as well as potential customers."

With development momentum, operational enhancements and fresh branding efforts all converging, UWRG is positioning itself for a strong second half of the year — and beyond.

Since 2008, United Water Restoration Group (UWRG) has helped thousands of home and business owners restore properties to pre-loss condition. Through a commitment to excellence and a focus on personal attention, clients' expectations are exceeded every time, without exception. Today, with a philosophy of hiring the best staff to provide professional restoration services, UWRG has grown to more than 50 locations and maintains a level of customer service rarely seen in the industry. Although UWRG assists those experiencing disasters, this growing, recession-proof industry is also supported by fundamental infrastructure issues like aging systems and reconstruction.

The initial investment to open and begin operation ranges from $300,000 - $700,000. For more information on franchising, visit https://uwrgfranchise.com/investment-opportunities/.

