United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut selects StratusLIVE's Nonprofit Industry Cloud for digital engagement and donor management

United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut's donors will benefit from the platform's ease-of-use through one user identity and experience within StratusLIVE Ignite. This one identity empowers donors to get involved in multiple ways including individual and team-based fundraisers, events, participation in affinity groups, and more.

In addition to these enhanced donor engagement opportunities, internal staff will benefit from increased efficiencies and internal user adoption through StratusLIVE's native integration with Microsoft Outlook and Teams. Business automation and fundraising intelligence will also increase the organization's ability to secure major gifts.

"Working toward our mission, bringing the right people and resources together for the well-being of our children and families, requires we can keep up with advanced technology that allows us to do this work effectively. With integrated, modern technology that StratusLIVE offers, we will perform more efficiently in all the ways we interact with our data for the benefit of our donors and ultimately for a greater impact in our community," says Eric Harrison, President and CEO, United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.

"StratusLIVE is proud to support the United Way network," said Jim Funari, StratusLIVE CEO. "We look forward to serving the needs of United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut as they continue to serve 52 communities in their region."

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Online Giving Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increased collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

About United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut

United Way brings people and resources together to address immediate needs and find long-term solutions to challenging problems. United Way does this by investing in programs and services, leading community change initiatives, and mobilizing resources and volunteers to ensure that children succeed in school, people get jobs and are financially secure, people are healthy and basic needs are met during tough times. For more information, visit unitedwayinc.org.

Media Contact

Kelly Perry, StratusLIVE, 877.281.2099, [email protected], https://stratuslive.com/

