United Way of Greater Newark to Host Annual Women's Leadership Breakfast in May

The event will bring together local women leaders to delve into the roles and impact of women in shaping public service and governance.

NEWARK, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) will host its annual Women's Leadership Breakfast at Nanina's In The Park from 9 to 11 a.m. ET. The event will feature Tonya Smith-Jackson, Rutgers University chancellor, as the keynote speaker and will honor Patricia Campos-Medina, political scientist, labor faculty and ED of the Worker Institute at ILR-Cornell University, and Adenah Bayoh, restaurateur and business owner. The Women's Leadership Breakfast will serve as an opportunity to network and build a stronger sense of community among women changemakers.

"United Way of Greater Newark is committed to combating poverty through collaboration and strategic investment in communities that need it most," said Catherine Wilson, CEO and president of UWGN. "The Women's Leadership Breakfast is an ideal opportunity to nurture these vital connections and uplift the women who are working to make a change for the betterment of our community."

"Women have long been architects of progress in public service and government," said Smith-Jackson. "Convenings such as the leadership breakfast create a space for us to celebrate our courageous acts that continue to shape systems to be just, inclusive and responsive to the communities we serve."

"The work of United Way is essential to addressing the critical needs for working families in New Jersey. It is an honor for me to support their mission and receive this recognition," said Medina. "It is our common responsibility to fight for public policies that put families on the path to financial stability. It's critical that we come together to advocate for good jobs and a social safety net that allows our children in Essex and across New Jersey to have opportunities to grow healthy and build their dreams."

"I am truly grateful to be recognized by the United Way of Greater Newark as an Impact Honoree. This moment represents far more than individual achievement," said Bayoh. "It reflects the power of community, collaboration, and the unwavering belief that we can build something greater together. As women, as leaders and as changemakers, we have a responsibility to reach back while we climb. I accept this honor on behalf of every woman who continues to show up, break barriers and create opportunity where it didn't exist before."

This event creates space for women leaders to be seen, heard and supported, while giving organizations a meaningful way to demonstrate their commitment to leadership and equity. Attendees can look forward to inspiring leadership stories, valuable networking and discussions around community impact.

Interested participants can purchase tickets for the Women's Leadership Breakfast here. To learn more about United Way of Greater Newark, please visit uwnewark.org.

About United Way of Greater Newark: Founded in 1923, United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) works to build strong, inclusive communities where everyone has the chance to thrive. Serving 14 municipalities in Essex and Hudson counties, UWGN empowers residents to live healthier lives by providing access to quality education and opportunities for economic advancement. UWGN's impact areas support healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency. To learn more, visit uwnewark.org.

Media Contact

Jocelin Leon, The TASC Group, 1 (212) 337-8870, [email protected]

SOURCE United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN)