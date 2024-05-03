United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes Partners with TalentRise on Search for Chief Operating Officer

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, a nonprofit that mobilizes the goodwill and resources of the community so everyone can thrive, is beginning its search for a new Chief Operating Officer.

ROCHESTER, N.Y, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COO will work closely with the president & CEO to carry out United Way's vision and strategy. This individual will lead special projects and initiatives and manage the internal operations of the organization with a particular focus on establishing and improving systems and structures.

"At United Way, our staff is our greatest asset, and we look forward to strengthening our team with this critical leadership role," said Jaime Saunders, United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes President & CEO. "This is a great opportunity for an individual who shares our commitment to advancing our mission and empowering our local communities."

"United Way has a long history of serving the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes, and we're grateful to play a role in finding a leader who can amplify the organization's impact throughout the region," said Pete Petrella, TalentRise Executive Search Practice Leader.

About United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes:

The mission of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is to mobilize the goodwill and resources of our community so that everyone can thrive. United Way mobilizes thousands of workplaces, tens of thousands of donors, thousands of volunteers, and hundreds of human service agencies in coordinated and critical action, to achieve what no one individual or organization can do alone. Learn more at unitedwayrocflx.org

About TalentRise:

TalentRise is an executive search and talent management consulting firm that is part of the Aleron Group of companies headquartered in Buffalo, New York. An industry player since 2008, TalentRise provides flexible, customized leadership and organizational solutions to startup and mid-market employers experiencing high growth, industry disruption, or business transformation. TalentRise serves clients primarily in technology, professional services, healthcare, non-profit, consumer and industrial manufacturing, financial services, and retail.

