United Way Suncoast implements StratusLIVE's Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution for digital engagement and donor management

"StratusLIVE continues to invest in the long-term success of the United Way network," said Jim Funari, StratusLIVE CEO. "We are honored to support the efforts of United Way Suncoast as they continue to create lasting social impact."

With the new system, United Way Suncoast's corporate partners gain the opportunity to utilize StratusLIVE Give at Work. This platform allows their corporate partners to engage their employees through giving, volunteering, and enhanced fundraising opportunities. Employees and donors can participate in recurring giving for year-round engagement, create their own online profiles, and engage in multiple digital giving modes including CSR, peer-to-peer, team-based, and DIY fundraising.

In addition to these enhanced donor engagement opportunities, United Way Suncoast benefits from increased staff efficiencies and internal user adoption through StratusLIVE's native integration with Microsoft Outlook and Teams. With business automation capabilities and fundraising intelligence, development teams will increase their maturity and capabilities in major gift cultivation and transformative gifts.

"United Way Suncoast strives to harness the power of our community to creatively respond to the needs of our constituents, said Kari Goetz, Chief Development and Marketing Officer. With StratusLIVE's integrated CRM and donor engagement platform, our team now has the tools necessary to mobilize our network of partner agencies, donors, and corporate partners for sustainable and lasting change."

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Digital Engagement Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increase collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

About United Way Suncoast

United Way Suncoast gives families and community members across our five-county footprint the "Freedom To Rise." Founded in 1924, we enter our second century of service with a decided focus on uniting the region to generate support for hard-working families that stand one unexpected expense away from dire circumstance. We elevate early learning, energize middle school and high school youths and empower community members through financial stability. We proudly serve Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties by investing in services and programs that help people create the lives they imagine for themselves. Along the way, we lead, convene and collaborate with corporate supporters, individual donors, nonprofit partners and valued volunteers because we know – United We Rise, United We Win.

For more information, visit http://www.unitedwaysuncoast.org.

Media Contact

Kelly Perry, StratusLIVE, 877.281.2099, [email protected], StratusLIVE

