UnitedHealthcare Former CEO Joins Rapidly-Growing Medicare Risk Enterprise

Roger's expertise in scaling and managing a multi-state business is exactly what we need to support our ambitious growth plans. Tweet this

Through its value-based agreements with leading Medicare Advantage plans and its ACO Reach program under direct contract from Medicare, Genuine Health Group supports more than 300 physicians in delivering value-based care to over 45,000 of those physicians' Medicare patients.

"Following his retirement from United, Roger was one of the most highly recruited healthcare executives in the country. His decision to join Genuine is a strong endorsement of Genuine's value-based model and leadership team. His expertise in scaling and managing a multi-state business is exactly what we need to support our ambitious growth plans," said Joe Caruncho, CEO of Genuine Health Group. "He will initially serve as Senior Advisor and immerse himself in our day-to-day operations."

At UnitedHealthcare, Mr. Rodriguez oversaw 650,000 Medicare Advantage members and managed $7 billion in profit and loss revenue. His tenure included successfully integrating Medica HealthCare Plans and Preferred Care Partners into the UnitedHealthcare family, while strategically launching a combined three-branded portfolio, 'United for South Florida,' to the market, which resulted in industry-leading growth for five consecutive years. In addition, his statewide Florida market achieved 4.5 Star quality ratings from CMS across the entire state, including the first-ever 5 Star quality rated UHC plan in Florida.

"Joe Caruncho and his team at Genuine Health Group have demonstrated you can successfully transition independent primary care doctors to value-based care," said Mr. Rodriguez. "They've built an effective model for managing risk for both Medicare Advantage and traditional Medicare patients. And now, with the support of our capital partner, Crestline Investors, we're expanding that model statewide in Florida and across the Southeast."

Genuine Health Group secured a $160 million investment from Crestline Investors in August 2021, which helped fuel the company's expansion into Texas and South Carolina, where it has achieved record growth. In fact, the company was recognized as one of the "Fastest Growing Companies" by the South Florida Business Journal.

For more information on Genuine Health Group, or to schedule an interview with Joe Caruncho or Roger Rodriguez, please contact Meieli Sawyer at 305-668-0070 or [email protected].

About Genuine Health Group

Genuine Health Group is an analytics-driven healthcare company that assists physicians and health plans in successfully transitioning to value-based payment models.

Media Contact

Meieli Sawyer, The Weinbach Group, 3056680070, [email protected], www.weinbachgroup.com

SOURCE Genuine Health Group