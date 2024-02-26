UnitedRx Showcases Innovative Pharmacy Solutions Nationwide

Leading long-term care pharmacy enhances industry connections at spring conferences

HILLSIDE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UnitedRx, a leading independent long-term care pharmacy, announces its participation in several prominent healthcare conferences across the United States this spring. With a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional pharmacy services and nurturing meaningful relationships with its customers, UnitedRx eagerly anticipates engaging with industry professionals and showcasing its innovative solutions.

"At UnitedRx, our mission is to provide more than just medications; we aim to deliver peace of mind and support to our valued customers," stated Chuck Benain, Chief Executive Officer at UnitedRx. "These conferences offer us an invaluable opportunity to engage with industry leaders and demonstrate how our innovative pharmacy solutions can drive efficiency and improve patient outcomes."

Upcoming conferences include:

North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association (NCHCFA) February 18-21

Tennessee Health Care Association Luncheon (TENNEPAC) March 13

Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ) March 26-28

(HCANJ) Pennsylvania Association of Directors of Nursing Administration (PADONA) April 2-4

South Carolina Health Care Association (SCHCA) April 21-24

"Our focus at UnitedRx is on building strong, lasting relationships with our customers," says Melanie Williams, National Director of Sales at UnitedRx. "We're excited to connect with healthcare professionals at these conferences and showcase our commitment to delivering personalized pharmacy services that meet the unique needs of each facility."

UnitedRx is known for its state-of-the-art communication and packaging technologies, along with its custom solutions tailored to address specific customer needs. The organization's commitment to excellence extends to its electronic billing, prior authorization, and full eMar bidirectional integration services, all designed to optimize efficiency and enhance patient care.

Facilities interested in learning more about UnitedRx's innovative pharmacy solutions can visit their booths at the respective conferences or explore their website at UnitedRx.

About UnitedRx

UnitedRx is one of the largest, full-service, independent long-term care pharmacies headquartered in Illinois. Developed in 2008, UnitedRx has grown to over 350 facilities consisting of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, youth homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD), and hospice care. UnitedRx serves over 36,000 beds across 20 states with pharmacy locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nevada, and Tennessee, while employing over 350 people with an average of seven years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. UnitedRx is committed to performing outstanding customer service to form meaningful and long-lasting relationships to produce positive results with facilities they partner with. For more information, visit https://www.unitedrx.net.

