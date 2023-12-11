UnitedRx Strengthens 340B Commitment with Lauderhill, Florida Expansion

"Through collaboration with a network of covered entities, our collective goal is to reduce the viral load in communities identified as most in need," says Chuck Benain, CEO of UnitedRx. Post this

UnitedRx has strategically expanded its presence over the past 12 months, with the latest addition in Lauderhill, Florida. This location is dedicated to serving 340B patients, addressing the unique healthcare needs of low-income, uninsured, or underinsured individuals in the region.

The company's expansion aligns seamlessly with its mission to provide quality alternative care pharmacy services. Leveraging its extensive logistical background, UnitedRx ensures the delivery of medications to healthcare deserts, overcoming challenges that others may face.

"Our common operational strategy, coupled with our commitment to hiring for attitude and training for excellence, ensures seamless integration and high-quality service in every new location. Our employees are the backbone of our organization," added Benain.

UnitedRx's entrance into new markets emphasizes its commitment to addressing community-specific issues, particularly improving patient compliance with HIV/AIDS medications in underserved populations, including the LGBTQ, drug users, and homeless communities.

"Our goal is to reduce the viral load in these populations, ultimately influencing overall healthcare outcomes," says Melanie Williams, National Director of Sales and Marketing at UnitedRx. "Through relationship building and word-of-mouth marketing, we continue our successful expansion and contribute positively to the communities we serve."

Having established itself as a 340B provider, UnitedRx plays a crucial role in enhancing patient services and access to care. The company is committed to quality and efficiency within the 340B community, ensuring medication management, adherence, and reconciliation for those in need.

"As a 340B provider, we serve as a community safety net, stretching resources to benefit those who need it the most. Our focus on medication management and preventative care aligns with the 340B program's mission to make vital medications more accessible to underserved communities," says Benain.

