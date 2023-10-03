Unitek 2023 Conference: Building Momentum Through Caring Partnerships

We believe that these partnerships are the foundation for achieving progress and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. Tweet this

Throughout the conference, each speaker presented to the audience topics that touched on important subjects, such as fostering a diverse and inclusive educational experience and the future of Workforce Development in healthcare. Dr. Mazur and Ms. Ramirez led the discussion on necessary change. They promoted equitable access to healthcare through partnerships and opportunities for educational advancement. In addition, session presenters and panels throughout the day examined innovative strategies for advancing healthcare education through caring science and innovative pedagogy.

Conference participants watched various experts in online learning, higher education leadership, and workforce development in order to gain valuable knowledge and insights. Valued sponsors and community partners like Assessment Technologies Institute (ATI) and Wolters Kluwer also attended this pioneering event and presented sessions on utilizing current technology to expand healthcare education.

"Our goal was to emphasize the significance of a collaborative approach to overcome the challenges of healthcare shortages," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "This conference focused on building equity and fostering caring partnerships across the healthcare and education industries. We believe that these partnerships are the foundation for achieving progress and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. At Unitek Learning, we will continue to incorporate new innovative approaches as we expand our education offerings for the nation."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

