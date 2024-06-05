Unitek College Recognized at the 25th Northern Nevada Nurses of Achievement Awards Dinner

Congratulations to our award winners, scholarship recipients, and student volunteers. Post this

"We are incredibly proud of our nursing students for their enthusiastic participation in the 25th Northern Nevada Nurses of Achievement Awards Dinner," said Marilyn Lim-Carreon, MBA, Reno Campus Director at Unitek College. "Their dedication to service and their eagerness to learn reflect the values we instill in our nursing programs. This experience not only enriches their education but also strengthens their connection to the nursing community."

Throughout the evening, Unitek College nursing students assisted with various aspects of the event, including registration, ushering guests, and providing support to the organizing committee. The participation of Unitek College nursing students underscores their commitment to the nursing profession and their eagerness to engage with the broader healthcare community. By volunteering their time and expertise, these students not only gained valuable hands-on experience, but also had the opportunity to network with seasoned professionals and learn from their insights. For more information about this event, please visit https://nursesofachievement.com/.

"Congratulations to our award winners, scholarship recipients, and student volunteers," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek College. "The Northern Nevada Nurses of Achievement Committee is an outstanding group of dedicated nurses that honor their colleagues and increase awareness of nursing as a profession. They strive to create more opportunities for student nurses through awards and scholarships. Together, we can help equip future generations with the career skills they need to succeed and improve healthcare for all."

Unitek College is one of Nevada's reputable healthcare and nursing colleges. Every Unitek program teaches the clinical technique and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

