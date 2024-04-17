Unitek College Wins 2024 CAPPS Community Service Award in the Large School Category

Unitek is the recipient of a prestigious award from the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools
FREMONT, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek College is thrilled to announce they have been selected as the CAPPS 2024 Third Place Community Service Award Winner in the large school category. The primary mission of the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS) is to serve the California private postsecondary sector by advocating for the interests of their members and students. CAPPS also promotes the image of their schools, communicates state and national issues, and offers professional development opportunities.
"We are so thrilled to receive this award from CAPPS," said Dr. Navneet Bhasin, Chief Operations Officer at Unitek College. "CAPPS is one of the nation's largest associations representing private, postsecondary colleges. They work to ensure that students have options when selecting their educational institution. To be chosen by this organization is an honor and a privilege."
The CAPPS Excellence in Community Service Awards were inaugurated in 2016 to recognize CAPPS-member schools that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their local community. They offer these awards to recognize and encourage initiatives in community service, service learning, and civic engagement that have a significant impact on the communities served by their schools.
Unitek College will be honored during the upcoming CAPPS Legislative Policy Conference scheduled for April 15-16, 2024. They will receive a plaque and crystal award to recognize their efforts. During the conference, Unitek will also present a short video detailing how their campuses contributed to their communities throughout 2023. Some of these efforts include blood drives, food drives, school supplies drives, and more.
"I want to express my deepest gratitude for our team's unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions. Their hard work and commitment are the driving forces behind Unitek's success," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek College. "Without their tireless efforts, we wouldn't be able to make a difference in the lives of our students and families. At Unitek, we strive to serve our students and help them succeed in all our programs. It is through the collective effort and dedication of our team that we can improve the communities around us."
Unitek College is one of California's reputable healthcare and nursing colleges. Every Unitek program teaches the clinical technique and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
Media Contact
David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek College, +1 (949) 590-4888, [email protected], https://www.unitekcollege.edu/
SOURCE Unitek College
