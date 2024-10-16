Unitek College Wins 2024 CAPPS School of the Year Award

CAPPS chose Unitek as their School of the Year over hundreds of other institutions. Post this

The CAPPS School of the Year Award recognizes the many achievements of Unitek College. It celebrates Unitek's dedication to student outcomes and improvements in communities nationwide. Through this award, Unitek has commemorated their commitment to students, faculty, and clinical partners. Unitek College strives to prepare future generations of healthcare professionals while changing lives around the country.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude for our team's unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions. Their hard work and commitment are the driving forces behind Unitek's success," said Jeff Conlon, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek College. "Without their tireless efforts, we wouldn't be able to make a difference in the lives of our students and families. It is through the collective effort and dedication of our team that we can improve the communities around us."

Unitek College is one of California's reputable healthcare and nursing colleges. Every Unitek program teaches the clinical technique and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

