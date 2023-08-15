Unitek Joins Forces with Aurora Behavioral Health System to Expand Workforce Education

Unitek Learning to Help Transform Healthcare Workforce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek Learning is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Aurora Behavioral Health System, the largest independent psychiatric hospital system in Arizona. Aurora Health offers inpatient and outpatient services for individuals who need mental health treatment. These facilities are licensed by the State of Arizona, accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), and certified by Medicare and Medicaid. Both Unitek Learning and Aurora Behavioral Health seek to support communities throughout the state of Arizona.

"Aurora is renowned for its outstanding facility that provides exceptional care and a highly compassionate staff dedicated to the well-being of their patients," said Karilyn Van Oosten, Vice President of Strategic Business Development at Unitek Learning. "The facility takes pride in offering a diverse range of therapeutic groups and programs that play a vital role in the healing journey. We are privileged to have the opportunity to partner with Aurora and support their staff's education. Given the current scarcity of mental health caregivers, we consider it an honor to contribute to the education of future generations in this field."

Through this partnership with Unitek Learning, employees of Aurora Behavioral Health System can advance their careers by enrolling at Brookline College. These individuals will have the opportunity to enroll in programs like the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Practical Nursing, Medical Assisting, and more. Many of the programs at Brookline College feature a combination of traditional instruction, virtual components, and hands-on exercises. Students will also benefit from clinical rotations and a degree or diploma upon successful completion of their program.

"An increased demand for a strong workforce has been evidenced by recent events," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "Our partnership with Aurora Behavioral Health System will allow Unitek Learning and Brookline College to become part of the solution. We want to help create a career-ready workforce that is needed in Arizona."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

To find out how to take advantage of all this partnership affords, call 888.382.8183 or contact us today.

